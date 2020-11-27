COVID Live Updates: NYC reports 1,522 new cases, 3.3% 7-day average

The 7-day average infection rate now stands at 3.33 percent across all five boroughs.
"We CANNOT let up the fight this weekend, New York City," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. "Wear a mask, get tested and help us push back this second wave."
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Wednesday acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
Bodies of minks culled in effort to minimize coronavirus re-transmission resurface
Some of the thousands of mink culled to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans have risen from their shallow graves in western Denmark after gases built up inside the bodies, Danish authorities said Thursday.
Black Friday shoppers planning to sit this year out due to COVID pandemic concerns
Eyewitness News found that people in the New York City area who traditionally do Black Friday shopping will not be participating this year because of the coronavirus.
Cuomo: COVID zones, schools, vaccine focus of NY's winter plan
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that officials are working on a winter plan for the coronavirus that will add metrics for how it designates virus hot zones. Cuomo said the state would continue using the approach of micro clusters, honing in on small geographic areas where virus cases are a particular problem to avoid imposing broad state-wide restrictions, and would add factors like the hospitalization rate and the availability of ICU beds. "Because that is the worst case scenario... you run out of hospital beds," Cuomo said in a conference call with reporters on Thursday.
Restaurant hands out free Thanksgiving meals despite COVID losses
The owner of a restaurant in Westchester County kept a generous holiday tradition alive, serving a free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone in need, no questions asked. The line of people waiting for the Little Drunken Chef in White Plains to open stretched down the block Thursday morning. The restaurant expected to give out at least 400 meals but was prepared for more.
Supreme Court rules against NY COVID restrictions on houses of worship
As coronavirus cases surge again nationwide the Supreme Court late Wednesday barred New York from enforcing certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues in areas designated as hard hit by the virus. The justices split 5-4 with new Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the majority. It was the conservative's first publicly discernible vote as a justice. The court's three liberal justices and Chief Justice John Roberts dissented.
Reacting to the decision Thursday morning, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the ruling 'irrelevant,' since the zone restrictions are no longer in place.
ShopRite agrees on hazard pay for nearly 50,000 workers
The United Food and Commercial Workers Internatiol Union announced an agreement with ShopRite on hazard pay for nearly 50,000 union grocery workers in the Tri-State area. The deal between the workers' union and the grocery chain will provide retro-active pay for working through the pandemic. The union represents over a million workers nationwide.
NJ leaving Travel Advisory
New Jersey announced Wednesday it is leaving what was formerly known at the Tri-State Travel Advisory. New York moved to a new system several weeks ago, and Connecticut is now the only state left.
"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate throughout our nation, New Jersey will no longer utilize previously outlined metrics to inform its travel advisory," Governor Phil Murphy said. "Given the increased risk of spreading COVID-19 for both residents who travel outside the state and for visitors into the state, New Jersey continues to strongly discourage all non-essential interstate travel at this time. Travelers and residents returning from any U.S. state or territory beyond the immediate region (New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware) should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging for the CDC recommended period, which is currently 14 days. The Department of Health will issue additional information in the coming days regarding travel precautions. Individuals should continue to abide by the state's current guidance until a new policy is issued."
Long Island rehab center hosts own 'Macy's' Thanksgiving parade for seniors
A group of seniors at a nursing and rehabilitation facility on Long Island were treated to their own "Macy's" Thanksgiving parade Wednesday, complete with large balloons. The health care staff and their patients at Excel at Woodbury for Rehabilitation and Nursing said they were disappointed to hear that the traditional Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wouldn't be happening as usual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Knowing how much the patients at Excel enjoy watching it and that they cannot be with their families this year, the staff decided to organize their own parade for the facility.
Newark's 10-day stay-at-home advisory takes effect amid rising COVID cases
A 10-day stay-at-home advisory took effect in Newark Wednesday, with city leaders hoping to curb rising COVID-19 cases heading into the holiday weekend. Mayor Ras Baraka says the city will close streets in the Ironbound district to non-residents from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., and people will only be allowed to pass through if they show proof of residency. He is encouraging "everybody close down" and get tested during the holiday period, with the stay-at-home advisory lasting until Friday, December 4.
NYC launches small business support for low-income communities
Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Department of Small Business Services Commissioner Jonnel Doris on Wednesday announced three financial assistance programs available for small businesses in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods. The programs -- the NYC LMI Storefront Loan, the Interest Rate Reduction Grant, and the Strategic Impact COVID-19 Commercial District Support Grant -- will provide critical resources to small businesses to help them build back and grow beyond the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted minority communities, and more than 60,000 businesses in these communities -- restaurants, retail stores, salons, daycares, and more -- have been historically blocked from accessing capital and face a higher risk of closing.
NYC plan to reopen schools coming next week, de Blasio says
New York City Mayor de Blasio said public schools will reopen to students "school by school" with rolling plans to be announced next week. Public schools have been closed since the city hit a 3% positivity rate last week.
"We will find a way back through this pandemic because we've proven we can keep schools safe, but we will have to come back in a different way given some of the challenges we are facing with this second wave bearing down on us," de Blasio said. "Next week we will put forward that plan. It will take a lot of engagement with parents. We will need a lot of help from parents, but we know parents want their kids back in school. They will be our partners."
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be very different this year amid COVID-19 pandemic
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it will be very different than normal. The Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the biggest traditions nationwide, and the company had previously said the parade will be "re-imagined," similar to the way the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks were over the summer. The 94th edition of the iconic event will usher in the holiday season with a televised celebration featuring giant character balloons, animated floats, incredible street performances, musical acts, and the one-and-only Santa Claus -- but there will be no audience or media with millions watching safely at home.
Thanksgiving travelers head out despite dire COVID warnings
This is shaping up to be the busiest travel weekend of 2020, but those numbers are still way down from what we are used to seeing. In fact, according to the Port Authority, officials are expecting a 71% decrease in the number of air travelers through New York's major airports this Thanksgiving travel weekend. Still, that's about 500,000 people traveling over the next several days by air through the New York area.
Black Friday will be different for shoppers amid COVID-19 restrictions
The Black Friday experience will be different for shoppers around the country this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. That is also true at malls and stores across the New York area, all of which have COVID-19 restrictions in place. Black Friday will be a one-day-only event, and when shoppers return to the malls for the holiday shopping season, they will be met with social distancing restrictions and lots of hand sanitizer. The traditional start of the holiday shopping system had expanded to Thanksgiving evening in recent years, but the pandemic forced most retailers to cede Thanksgiving back to families and open their stores early Friday.
US unemployment claims rise to 778,000 as COVID-19 pandemic worsens
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to 778,000, evidence that the U.S. economy and job market remain under strain as coronavirus cases surge and colder weather heighten the risks. The Labor Department's report Wednesday said jobless claims climbed from 748,000 the week before. Before the virus struck hard in mid-March, weekly claims typically amounted to roughly 225,000. They shot up to 6.9 million during one week in March before dropping yet remain historically high more than eight months later, with many businesses unable to fully reopen. The number of people who are continuing to receive traditional unemployment benefits is now 6.1 million, up from fewer than 1.7 million a year ago. Still, that figure had been declining for months. It shows that more Americans are finding jobs and no longer receiving unemployment aid. But it also indicates that many jobless people have used up their state unemployment aid - which typically expires after six months - and have transitioned to a federal extended benefits program that lasts 13 more weeks.
