COVID Live Updates: Just 7 million of 22 million vaccine doses given out in United States

Millions of COVID vaccine doses are going unused, sitting on shelves, and some are even being thrown away.
The CDC says of the 22 million doses distributed so far, fewer than 7 million shots have been administered.
"A lot of counties are having a hard time just getting vaccines into arms. I think what we're finding is spending too much time worrying about tiering it becomes a problem. If you don't have enough demand and you're tier A, then you go to tier A, and then go to tier C, and you've just got to get those vaccines into arms now," said Dr. Ryan Ribeira, ABC News Medical Contributor.
President-Elect Joe Biden hopes to accelerate the process when he's sworn in. He says he'll release nearly all available vaccine doses instead of saving some for second shots.
NYC's 2 vaccine mega-sites begin 24/7 operation
New York City is taking a big step forward in the fight against the coronavirus.
Over the weekend, five new vaccination sites opened across city, including two mega-sites are now open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
And it comes at the right time, because 3.2 million people across New York State - so-called Group 1b residents - are now eligible to get the vaccine.
California family ravaged by COVID-19 loses 3 loved ones in span of 3 weeks
A tight-knit Southern California family is in mourning after COVID-19 struck them with the unimaginable. In the span of three weeks, they lost three family members.
NYC teachers' union announces vaccination program
The NYC teachers' union announced a program to speed up access for teachers to the COVID vaccine. UFT President Michael Mulgrew announced Sunday that the union had reached an agreement with major healthcare systems to expand the access of eligible UFT members to the coronavirus vaccine.
Under the agreement, the UFT will survey all its members to develop a list of those who want the vaccine immediately and will prioritize teachers currently teaching in-school.
Nancy Bush Ellis, sister of former President George H.W. Bush, dies at 94
Nancy Bush Ellis, the only sister of former President George H.W. Bush, has died at 94, according to the George & Barbara Bush Foundation.
"We are sad to share that President Bush's beloved sister, Nancy Bush Ellis, has passed away," the foundation tweeted. "Our condolences and prayers are with the Ellis and Bush families as we remember a remarkable woman who brought joy and light to the world."
Ellis died Sunday at an assisted living facility in Concord, Massachusetts due to complications related to COVID-19, her son told the New York Times.
Lawmakers sheltering during Capitol riot possibly exposed to COVID-19
House lawmakers may have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during the Capitol siege by a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump.
The Capitol's attending physician notified all lawmakers Sunday of the virus exposure and urged them to be tested. The infected individual was not named.
Dr. Brian Moynihan wrote that "many members of the House community were in protective isolation in the large room - some for several hours" on Wednesday. He said "individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection."
New York numbers
New York reported 15,355 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, 151 additional deaths and 8,484 total hospitalizations for a statewide positivity rate of 6.22%.
In New York City, 3,731 new cases were reported with 251 new hospitalizations. The city's 7-day average positivity rate is 8.77%.
New Jersey numbers
New Jersey reported 5,032 new positive cases Sunday with 32 new COVID-related deaths, for a total of 17,827 deaths statewide.
COVID case causes delays in airspace
A person has tested positive for coronavirus Sunday at the FAA control center in Leesburg, Virginia.
The facility handles some of the most complex airspace in the country. On Sunday afternoon, there were some associated delays for flights between South Carolina and New Jersey.
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against coronavirus variant
New research suggests Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in the two more-contagious variants of the coronavirus that have erupted in Britain and South Africa.
The study was preliminary and did not look at the two other major vaccines being used in the West - Moderna's and AstraZeneca's. But it was reassuring, given questions of whether the virus could mutate to defeat the shots on which the world has pinned its hopes.
England invites over 80s to get virus vaccine
Thousands of people 80 and older have started receiving invitations to get the coronavirus vaccine in England, officials said Sunday, as Britain ramps up its national vaccination program in a bid to meet its target of inoculating about 15 million people by the middle of February.
More than 600,000 invitations are due to arrive at doorsteps across England this week, asking the elderly to sign up for jabs at new mass vaccination centers near them. The government has given a first dose of the vaccine to more than 1.2 million people so far.
