COVID Live Updates: Several stadiums to open as 24-7 vaccination sites

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is converting to a 24-7 mega-site, New York's Citi Field and Gillette Stadium south of Boston are also following suit.
Staffing shortages and red tape have plagued the vaccine rollout.
Health Secretary Alex Azar is now threatening to cut doses to states that fail to use all of their allocated vaccines.
About one-third of delivered doses have still not been given out.
In Alaska, doctors and nurses are battling sub-zero temperatures to deliver doses using planes, snowmobiles, and sleds.
Javits mega vaccine center opens in NYC
After a rollout that some officials admit was slow, the push is on to get more people vaccinated in New York - and vaccinated quickly. People have started snapping up appointments at the vaccination sites that have opened over the past couple of days. Wednesday, the Javits Center opens its 24-7 vaccine center and another opens in Westchester County. Appointments are required.
100-year-old woman beats COVID
A 100-year-old COVID patient defied the odds and was discharged from the hospital. Tina Pignataro won her fight against the virus and left the emergency field hospital at Staten Island University Hospital.
Yankee Stadium could become vaccination site
A spokesperson with the New York Yankees said the organization is currently working with city representatives to finalize details to use the stadium as a vaccination site.
Elected leaders dropped ball on vaccine rollout in Tri-State
The rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations has been rocky and confusing across the New York area and large swaths of the country, and now, one former federal health official says we're at least a month behind where we should be.
"Unacceptable," former FDA Associate Commissioner Peter Pitts said. "The baton was dropped, and we need to pick it up and get going."
CDC expands negative COVID-19 test requirement to all air passengers entering the United States
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test to all air passengers entering the United States. The new rules go into effect Jan. 26.
Before departure to the United States, a required test, combined with the CDC recommendations to get tested again 3-5 days after arrival and stay home for 7 days post-travel, will help slow the spread of COVID-19 within US communities from travel-related infections. Pre-departure testing with results known and acted upon before travel begins will help identify infected travelers before they board airplanes.
Nearly 2.3M children have tested positive for COVID
The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association is reporting they have found about 171,000 new child COVID-19 cases over the week ending with Jan. 7 (2,128,587 to 2,299,666).
NY State now has 12 cases of more contagious COVID variant
Twelve cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in New York State, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday. He said about 80 cases total have been confirmed nationwide. He called the variant, "The X factor...That's what is panicking federal officials. Because it's a much higher rate of infection." Cuomo called the changing federal policies, which now call for everyone over age 65 to be vaccinated, "extraordinarily difficult."
Third lawmaker in Capitol siege lockdown tests positive for COVID-19
A third Democratic member of the House who was forced to go into lockdown during last week's violent siege at the U.S. Capitol has tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., said on Twitter that he tested positive Tuesday morning. He said he is not feeling symptoms but expressed dismay at the spate of positive test results and blamed Republican members of Congress who declined to wear a mask when it was offered to them during the lockdown.
"Today, I am now in strict isolation, worried that I have risked my wife's health and angry at the selfishness and arrogance of the anti-maskers who put their own contempt and disregard for decency ahead of the health and safety of their colleagues and our staff," Schneider said.
Cuomo expands vaccine eligibility to anyone over 65
New York state expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine again to allow anyone over age 65 to get it, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday. Cuomo said the state's following new federal guidance, which now means more than one out of three New Yorkers are eligible to get vaccinated. The federal government will also no longer hold back required second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, a move expected to practically double supply.
