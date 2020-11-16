COVID Live Updates: United Airlines begins coronavirus testing pilot program

The first-of-its-kind program aims to guarantee everyone over the age of 2 on the flight is COVID-free before takeoff.
The airline will use rapid tests at Newark Airport's onsite testing facility.
Passengers on the transatlantic flight will have to take the test three hours before departure.
NJ reduces capacity for indoor, outdoor gatherings
As coronavirus numbers continue to rise in New Jersey, officials hope to stop the spread with a series of restrictive measures including new limits on both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that indoor gathering capacity has been lowered from 25 to 10, while outdoor gatherings will now allow 150 people maximum, down from 500. The state reported more than 4,500 new cases Sunday, setting a record for the second day in a row.
Moderna says its vaccine may be 94.5% effective
Moderna is revealing very good efficacy data in their late-stage Phase 3 trial.
The interim analysis shows Moderna's vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective. The company plans to ask the FDA for authorization "in the coming weeks" after safety data is available. This puts them on track with Pfizer to possibly have FDA emergency use authorization by the end of the year.
This is more good news in the race for a vaccine. Last week, Pfizer said its vaccine is "more than 90% effective." However, the results do not mean that Moderna's vaccine is more effective than Pfizer's. These are not apples to apples comparisons because of small differences in the underlying trials, and these early efficacy numbers could change as more data accumulates.
NYC schools will remain open Monday
Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to announce that New York City pubic schools will remain open on Monday. The threat of closing in-person learning looms should the city-wide positivity rate reach 3%, however, the new 7-day average sat at 2.57% on Sunday. The daily test positivity is expected to backfill and increase as more test results are entered into the system, but it's not expected to push Sunday's 7-day average to 3%. The city reported a 7-day average of COVID cases at 937, 117 hospital admissions and a COVID positivity rate of 31.71% among hospital admissions.
Britain's Boris Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Sunday.
"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic," a statement from his office said. Johnson "is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19," it added.
Washington state gets new virus restrictions
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new restrictions on businesses and social gatherings for the next four weeks as part of the state's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, a host of businesses must close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, and movie theaters. Retail stores, including grocery stores, must limit indoor capacity to 25%. Indoor social gatherings with people from more than one household are also prohibited unless attendees have either quarantined for 14 days before the gathering or tested negative for COVID-19 and have quarantined for seven days. By Wednesday, restaurants and bars will be limited to outdoor dining and to-go service.
Poll workers contract coronavirus, but Election Day link unclear
Despite painstaking efforts to keep election sites safe, some poll workers who came in contact with voters on Election Day have tested positive for the coronavirus, including more than two dozen in Missouri and cases in New York, Iowa, Indiana and Virginia. The infections cannot be tied definitively to polling places. Because COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the U.S., there is no way to determine yet whether in-person voting on Election Day contributed to the surge, public health experts said.
'Famines of biblical proportions' feared in 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic
The head of the World Food Program says the Nobel Peace Prize has given the U.N. agency a spotlight and megaphone to warn world leaders that next year is going to be worse than this year, and without billions of dollars "we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021." David Beasley said in an interview with The Associated Press that the Norwegian Nobel Committee was looking at the work the agency does every day in conflicts, disasters and refugee camps, often putting staffers' lives at risk to feed millions of hungry people -- but also to send "a message to the world that it's getting worse out there ... (and) that our hardest work is yet to come."
Catholic schools in Brooklyn and Queens will remain open
The Superintendent of Catholic Schools for Brooklyn and Queens announced Sunday that all 69 schools and academies will remain open and continue to provide in-person learning, irrespective of any impending decision pertaining to the status of New York City public schools. "Every member of our school community has truly dedicated themselves to keeping our schools as safe as possible in the wake of this Coronavirus pandemic, and the results prove these efforts have worked. For more than eight weeks, we have been able to maintain in-person learning for our students, mostly five days a week, and we intend to keep doing so going forward this school year. We know how critical it is for the development of our students to keep our schools open. Our children want to be in the classroom and we want them to be there for as long as safely possible," said Dr. Thomas Chadzutko, Superintendent of Catholic Schools Office of Support Services.
Cuomo vows to mobilize army to vaccinate all New Yorkers fairly
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a promise that New York will do a better job than all other states in the nation to get its residents vaccinated. He spoke from Riverside church on Claremont Avenue on Sunday morning, and vowed not to allow the injustice to continue. The governor said New York will mobilize an army to make sure everyone is vaccinated, but he will need federal resources to do it. Cuomo said the Black and Brown communities have been impacted more greatly by COVID-19, and he will not allow that to continue when a vaccination is ready for distribution.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
