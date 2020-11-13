Coronavirus Updates: US cases hit new record, many hospitals reaching capacity

California has now seen more than 1 million cases since the pandemic began, and hospitals are so stretched to their limits that one Michigan nurse says she was forced to treat a COVID patient in a storage room.
Meantime, the FDA has given emergency authorization to a new antibody treatment from drugmaker Eli Lilly.
Doctors are optimistic the treatment can prevent severe cases of COVID and take some stress off hospitals.
What to know about coronavirus:
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
Here are more of today's headlines:
Restaurants top Connecticut study tracking sources of COVID-19 clusters
Cases of the novel coronavirus are surging in Connecticut, where about 80% of the state's population is now living under "red alert" status. And now, the state Department of Health is releasing results of a study investigating where COVID-19 is spreading. Health officials are keeping track of "epidemiologically-linked clusters" and then categorizing them by setting of exposure, and restaurants, workplace, home, and places of worship were the top four locations. Officials say when it came to restaurants as the top spreaders, nearly all of those cases were among workers. It's also worth noting that healthcare settings and institutions of higher learning were not included in the report.
NY restrictions ramp up
New York bars, restaurants and gyms will have to close their doors by 10 p.m. starting on Friday. At least one New York City councilman, Health committee chair Mark Levine, says indoor dining needs to be canceled. But the restaurant industry says there's no evidence indoor dining is causing the spike.
Murphy calls for municipalities to take action as COVID cases surge
With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surging in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy is rolling out new restrictions and empowering communities to take further action. New Jersey counties and municipalities may now order an 8 p.m. curfew on nonessential businesses to spot the spread of COVID-19. New restrictions also took effect on Thursday that limit the hours for indoor service at bars and restaurants. The positivity rate has hit 12% and more than 1,800 people are now in the hospital, the highest since early June.
Ivy League cancels winter sports
The Ivy League is canceling winter sports for the 2020-21 season, sources told ESPN. The conference is also postponing spring sports until at least the end of February and won't conduct competition for fall sports during the spring semester, sources said.
CDC grim prediction
The CDC predicts there will be as man as 282,000 deaths in the U.S. by Dec. 5:
"This week's national ensemble forecast predicts that the number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths will likely increase over the next four weeks, with 5,500 to 13,400 new deaths likely to be reported in the week ending December 5, 2020. The national ensemble predicts that a total of 260,000 to 282,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by this date."
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
As the United States surpasses a record for new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, one of President-elect Joe Biden's advisers has suggested a nationwide lockdown.
The U.S. has recorded over 240,000 deaths and more than 10.3 million confirmed infections, with new cases soaring to all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day over the past week. Dr. Michael Osterholm, a coronavirus adviser to Biden, said the drastic move could help bring the pandemic under control in the United States and even revive the economy.
Costco requiring all customers, even those with medical conditions, to wear face coverings
Costco has changed its COVID-19 safety policy and now requires all customers, even those with medical conditions, to wear face coverings inside the store. Starting Monday, November 16, you must wear a face mask or a face shield to enter the store. Only children under two years old are exempt from the new rule, the company said in a press release.
Nurse's heartbreaking message
Mexico is getting hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 10,000 cases in just the past day, according to Johns Hopkins University. Sergio Hernandez was one of those on the frontlines battling to try and save those who contracted COVID-19. But that battle came to an end when the virus he was fighting took his own life. "Because I will come back, this is not a goodbye. I am sure I will come back after a few days." These were some of the last words Hernandez recorded before he lost his short battle with the virus.
Dr. Fauci's hopeful message to those with COVID-19 fatigue
Dr. Anthony Fauci has a hopeful message for those suffering from COVID-19 fatigue: "The cavalry is coming" in the form of a vaccine and "help is really on the way." Fauci told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday that vaccines being developed "are going to have a major positive impact" once they start being deployed in December and early into next year. He says he hopes by April, May and June "the ordinary citizen should be able to get" a vaccine. In the meantime, Fauci says there are fundamental things Americans can do to stem the spread of the deadly virus. They include "universal and uniform" wearing of masks, avoiding crowds, keeping social distance and washing hands. He says that sounds simple against a very difficult challenge but "it really does make a difference."
NYC preparing to close schools immediately if positivity threshold reached
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that New York City is preparing to temporarily close schools if the current spike of new coronavirus cases surpasses the predetermined threshold. The city's rolling seven-day positivity average continues to tick upward, and de Blasio said schools will be closed to in-person learning immediately if it reaches 3%. Currently, the seven day average is 2.60% but has seen a steady rise.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: