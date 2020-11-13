Coronavirus Updates: US cases hit new record, many hospitals reaching capacity

California has now seen more than 1 million cases since the pandemic began.
Hospitals are so stretched to their limits, one Michigan nurse says she was forced to treat a COVID patient in a storage room.
Meantime, the FDA has given emergency authorization to a new antibody treatment from drugmaker Eli Lilly.
Doctors are optimistic the treatment can prevent severe cases of COVID and take some stress off hospitals.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NY restrictions ramp up
NY bars, restaurants and gyms will have to close their doors by 10 p.m. starting on Friday. At least one New York City councilman, Health committee chair Mark Levine, says indoor dining needs to be canceled. But, the restaurant industry says there's no evidence indoor dining is causing the spike.
Ivy League cancels winter sports
The Ivy League is canceling winter sports for the 2020-21 season, sources told ESPN.
The conference is also postponing spring sports until at least the end of February and won't conduct competition for fall sports during the spring semester, sources said.
CDC grim prediction
The CDC predicts there will be as man as 282,000 deaths in the U.S. by Dec. 5:
"This week's national ensemble forecast predicts that the number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths will likely increase over the next four weeks, with 5,500 to 13,400 new deaths likely to be reported in the week ending December 5, 2020. The national ensemble predicts that a total of 260,000 to 282,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by this date."
NJ Gov. Murphy exec. order
With coronavirus cases surging in New Jersey, Governor Murphy signed an executive order to give towns and cities the option to limit hours at non-essential businesses after 8 p.m. Murphy's decision is a change from the spring when he ordered statewide closures and declined to adopt a regional approach. Murphy warned of tighter restrictions if cases continue to rise.
☑️1,827 patients in our hospitals – a number we haven’t seen since June 4th— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 12, 2020
☑️360 patients in our ICUs – the highest number since June 13th
☑️117 ventilators in use – a number we haven’t seen since July 7th pic.twitter.com/WBdcKsf8Vf
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
As the United States surpasses a record for new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, one of President-elect Joe Biden's advisers has suggested a nationwide lockdown.
The U.S. has recorded over 240,000 deaths and more than 10.3 million confirmed infections, with new cases soaring to all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day over the past week. Dr. Michael Osterholm, a coronavirus adviser to Biden, said the drastic move could help bring the pandemic under control in the United States and even revive the economy.
Costco requiring all customers, even those with medical conditions, to wear face coverings
Costco has changed its COVID-19 safety policy and now requires all customers, even those with medical conditions, to wear face coverings inside the store.
Starting Monday, November 16, you must wear a face mask or a face shield to enter the store. Only children under two years old are exempt from the new rule, the company said in a press release.
Nurse's heartbreaking message
Mexico is getting hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 10,000 cases in just the past day, according to Johns Hopkins University. Sergio Hernandez was one of those on the frontlines battling to try and save those who contracted COVID-19.
But that battle came to an end when the virus he was fighting took his own life.
"Because I will come back, this is not a goodbye. I am sure I will come back after a few days." These were some of the last words Hernandez recorded before he lost his short battle with the virus.
Dr. Fauci's hopeful message to those with COVID-19 fatigue
Dr. Anthony Fauci has a hopeful message for those suffering from COVID-19 fatigue: "The cavalry is coming" in the form of a vaccine and "help is really on the way."
Fauci told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday that vaccines being developed "are going to have a major positive impact" once they start being deployed in December and early into next year. He says he hopes by April, May and June "the ordinary citizen should be able to get" a vaccine.
In the meantime, Fauci says there are fundamental things Americans can do to stem the spread of the deadly virus. They include "universal and uniform" wearing of masks, avoiding crowds, keeping social distance and washing hands. He says that sounds simple against a very difficult challenge but "it really does make a difference."
NYC preparing to close schools immediately if positivity threshold reached
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that New York City is preparing to temporarily close schools if the current spike of new coronavirus cases surpasses the predetermined threshold. The city's rolling seven-day positivity average continues to tick upward, and de Blasio said schools will be closed to in-person learning immediately if it reaches 3%. Currently, the seven day average is 2.60% but has seen a steady rise.
Interstate youth hockey suspension
Seven states in the northeast are suspending interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective Saturday, November 14, through at least the end of the year in response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will support a regional approach to interstate competitions. They said in a joint statement that as case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.
New York senator describes experience in COVID-19 vaccine trial
A New York state senator is speaking out about his decision to participate in a vaccine trial for COVID-19. Sen. Brad Hoylman said he has always been a supporter of vaccines and wanted to do his part. Hoylman still doesn't know if he got Pfizer's actual vaccine or a placebo.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
