COVID Live Updates: US experiences deadliest day since start of pandemic

The previous record was set on December 30 when 3,744 deaths were reported.
The latest figure brings the total U.S. death toll from COVID-19 to at least 357,385, per to JHU.
New vaccine sites set to open in NYC
More vaccination sites are set to open across New York today, as the state expands its COVID-19 vaccine program.
The move comes with word that 30 percent of New York City's healthcare workers are choosing not to get vaccinated.
One of the current vaccination sites is the Gotham Health clinic, located not far from Yankee Stadium in the Melrose section of the Bronx.
Amazon offers at-home COVID-19 test
Amazon is trying to make it easier for people to get tested for COVID-19 from the comfort of their own home.
The FDA authorized testing kit called Dxterity is now available on the tech company's website.
One kit is currently available for $110, or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.
Iconic Birdland Jazz Club in danger of closing for good due to COVID pandemic
Another iconic New York venue is in danger of closing its doors forever due to the coronavirus pandemic. The legendary Birdland Jazz Club on West 44th Street has been a fixture in the community since it was founded in 1949.
The club has hosted memorable performances by the likes of Duke Ellington and Tito Puente, but the small business is experiencing severe economic hardships caused by the shutdown. Owner Gianni Valentini estimates his pride and joy has at most six months to play on.
Grammy Awards shift to March due to pandemic conditions
The 2021 Grammy Awards will no longer take place this month in Los Angeles and will broadcast in March due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the annual show would shift from its original Jan. 31 broadcast to a later date in March.
Los Angeles ambulance crews told not to transport some patients with low chance of survival
Los Angeles County has been fighting a brutal battle against COVID-19 for weeks now. New infections have soared with about one in five residents who get tested for COVID-19 receiving positive results.
In a little more than a month, the county doubled its number of infections, climbing from about 400,000 cases on November 30 to more than 800,000 cases on January 2, health officials said Monday.
The case deluge has translated to a surge of COVID-19 patients, overwhelming hospitals and plunging intensive care unit capacity across the region to zero. There are now more than 7,600 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, 21% of whom are in the ICU, officials said
New COVID variant discovered in Georgia
Georgia is now the fifth state - after New York, California, Colorado and Florida - where the new variant, believed to be more contagious, has been found. This time by a pharmacy lab in a specimen from an 18-year-old man with no travel history.
Boston University Terriers, Holy Cross Crusaders both wear masks during Tuesday's basketball game
Basketball players for Boston University and Holy Cross will wear masks on the court during Tuesday's match.
According to our sister network, ESPN, it will be the first men's college basketball game of the season in which both teams wear masks.
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
The family of a 19-year-old man who died of COVID-19 said he had no prior health conditions, but that didn't stop the virus from taking his life.
Arnold Herrera died on Sunday at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago. His relatives said he had no underlying conditions that they were aware of, and they remain stunned by how quickly his condition worsened.
Syracuse University delays spring semester start by 2 weeks
Syracuse University will postpone the start of its spring semester by two weeks in order to reduce the impact of an expected post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases, university officials announced.
The semester will start Feb. 8 and end May 21, Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud said Monday.
Drive-thru vaccination locations in NY
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced large state sites like the Javits Center, SUNY and CUNY campuses will serve as drive-thru vaccination locations.
Mistake allows private school employees access to vaccine in CT
Eleven employees at a private school in New London received COVID-19 vaccinations after they were mistakenly identified as eligible for shots meant only for health care workers and those in nursing homes. Mark Fader, the head of the Williams School, told The Day of New London he was notified late last month by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that his school had been classified by the state as part of a "critical infrastructure group," eligible to be part of the first group of state residents to receive the vaccine. Fader said the school then followed protocols and provided a roster of Williams employees to the Vaccine Administration Management System, allowing the school's 53 employees to get on vaccination rolls.
Some schools go fully remote amid uptick in COVID-19 cases, exposures
More school buildings, some of which house classrooms and others early childhood or learning bridge centers, have closed for in-person instruction as of Tuesday because of COVID-19 cases and exposures. The total stands at 138 buildings that are shuttered to students, which is less than 5% of the total number of schools that had been expected to open their doors Tuesday. That means 95% of the city's elementary schools and early childhood programs are open for in person learning, despite the test positivity rate continuing to creep up in the city.
Vaccinations begin at troubled NJ veterans home, state registration site goes live
Coronavirus vaccinations began Tuesday at a veterans home in New Jersey where more than 60 residents died from COVID-19, this as the state's new vaccine website went live. Medical staff is giving out the shots at the the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home in Edison, which along with two other state-run facilities was the epicenter of a crisis that included the deaths of more than 200 residents. The state attorney general's office has convened a grand jury to investigate, and a subpoena sent to the facilities asked for documents covering a range of topics from infection control to staffing. Meanwhile, the state's new website allows people to pre-register even if they are not currently eligible to be vaccinated.
New York indicators
New York reported a statewide positivity rate of 8.31% on Tuesday, as well as 149 deaths. Hospitalizations also increased to 8,590, marking an increase of 339.
