COVID Live Updates: US nears 400,000 deaths, governors press White House for more vaccines

The news comes as Johns Hopkins University reports the death toll from the virus nears 400,000 in the U.S.
Multiple states now have more appointments than doses.
Doctors at Northeast Georgia Medical Center say the ICU is at 200% capacity.
Several governors are accusing the White House of lying that 20 million more doses were about to become available.
Earlier this week, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the federal government was "releasing the entire supply" of vaccines to states "rather than holding second doses" in reserve, but those second doses had already been shipping out for weeks.
Vaccination site to open at Manhattan church amid supply shortage
Appointments have been booked solid as new COVID-19 vaccination sites open up around New York City, but distribution is just one part of the battle. The need for these shots grow every day as New York reports a total of 32,725 deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic began, 1.2 million people have tested positive and the current positivity rate stands well over 5%. On Saturday, 500 seniors were vaccinated at NYCHA complexes, and yet another vaccine site opens Sunday at the Abyssinian Church in Harlem.
NY identifies additional case of UK variant
New York has identified an additional case of the more contagious COVID-19 variant that was first identified in the U.K., Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday. The case, which was discovered in Tompkins County, brings the total number of known cases in New York State to 17. Meanwhile, the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 80 to 8,888. Of the 277,286 tests reported to the state Friday, 15,998 were positive for a positivity rate of 5.77%. Cuomo also announced 157 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.
Vaccine supply dwindling in NYC as 3 new sites open
The push to try to get more people vaccinated in New York continues. Three new locations open up Saturday in New York City at NYCHA buildings to try to get the shots to people hit the hardest by the coronavirus. However, that's just one problem facing the state. New York will only receive 250,000 doses of the vaccine, down from 300,000 in past weeks, and that's with more people becoming eligible.
Hospital in Westchester runs out of COVID vaccines
On Friday, Suffern's Good Samaritan Hospital announced they are out of their supply of COVID vaccination doses. In a statement, Westchester Medical Center Health Network said that the hospital is providing vaccination under the "direction of the New York State phased plan." They say if an appointment needs to be rescheduled because of vaccine availability, the affected individuals will be informed and assisted with rescheduling.
Canceled COVID vaccine appointment frustrates 88-year-old grandmother
One 88-year-old grandmother said she felt frustrated and furious after getting confirmed, then abruptly canceled out of getting her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
