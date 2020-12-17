COVID Live Updates: US sets records for deaths with 3,656, also cases, hospitalizations

It's also the first time the country has reported more than 3,000 deaths on successive days.
The U.S. also set records with 247,403 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins, and hospitalizations with 113,090, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Still, there is cause for hope and optimism with a second vaccine on the horizon.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Giants offensive coordinator tests positive
Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19, and while the team says there are no high-risk close contacts, they are awaiting confirmation by the NFL. Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, who was previously head coach of the Cleveland Browns, will take over as the offensive play-caller for Sunday's game, coincidentally against the Browns. Garrett, who was previously the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, continues to work remotely. The Giants will meet remotely and will not practice Thursday.
President of France tests positive
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday. It said the president took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared." The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced. It said he would isolate himself for seven days. "He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance," it added.
FDA panel meets to discuss greenlighting Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration are meeting Thursday to discuss the second coronavirus vaccine aimed at the US market, this one made by biotechnology company Moderna. The FDA has already telegraphed that a quick emergency use authorization can be expected and this one could go through even faster than the EUA for Pfizer last week -- itself a speedy process. The Moderna vaccine is very similar to Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine. Both use a new approach involving genetic material known as messenger RNA or mRNA.
Mike Pence to publicly receive COVID-19 vaccine Friday; Joe Biden to get it soon
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine soon. According to two transition officials familiar with the matter, Biden will receive the vaccine publicly as early as next week. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss it publicly. The White House says Pence and his wife, Karen, will receive the vaccine publicly on Friday along with Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?
As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across the nation, questions still remain about how safe it is for pregnant women. Having a baby during COVID can be especially daunting. One doctor isn't able to recommend the vaccine per se, she is able to provide pertinent information to her patients.
Chris Christie encourages everyone to wear a mask
Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie released a message via Twitter to encourage everyone to wear a mask after his experience with COVID-19.
I am very happy today for this ad to start to run on TV across America. I urge all Americans to learn from my experience and to, please, wear a mask and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/DGmOValDJo— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) December 16, 2020
7 On Your Side Investigates small businesses struggling this holiday season
Holiday shopping isn't the same this year, especially for businesses in New York City that are sandwiched in between many empty storefronts. Businesses in New York City received more than $18 billion worth of PPP loans, and thousands of small retail stores received $115 million of that money. But the owners we spoke with say that money and benefits were used up months ago. Now, the city and state are calling for more help in the form of federal stimulus funds. But many businesses can't afford to wait.
NY boat show canceled
The 2021 Progressive Insurance New York Boat Show, scheduled to take place January 27-31, is canceled. It will return to the Javits Center in January 2022.
"This was a difficult decision and was made with the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees top of mind," Show Manager Jon Pritko said. "Following a thorough analysis regarding the feasibility of the show, this is the most prudent course of action, and we look forward to the show returning in 2022."
Cuomo provides plan for New York vaccine distribution
Governor Andrew Cuomo laid out a vaccine distribution plan Wednesday as New York receives more doses.
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
