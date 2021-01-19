Coronavirus

COVID Live Updates: US surpasses 400K deaths; new variant in California

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The United States has surpassed 400,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

At least 20 states are reporting new cases of the more-contagious COVID variant first found overseas, but in Los Angeles, more than one-third of COVID patients are believed to be carrying a newly-discovered California variant.

Doctors say the mutation is likely to blame for the recent explosion in cases.

Funeral homes in LA County are so overwhelmed that cemeteries can't keep up.

What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
national geographic covid newsletter sign up



Here are more of today's headlines:



US surpasses 400,000 deaths from COVID
The US death toll from COVID-19 tops 400,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The current coronavirus death toll sits at 400,022.

NYC running low on vaccine supply
Mayor Bill de Blasio said 220,000 New Yorkers were vaccinated in the city last week for a total of 455,737. He says the city has just 92,000 first doses of the vaccine left. The city will run out by Friday and be forced to shut vaccination centers down on Thursday of this week. The mayor said that if the city gets a resupply, they can vaccinate 300,000 in a week. If vaccine centers close, the city will receive a resupply on Tuesday next week and centers would reopen on Wednesday.

Port Chester schools resume in-person hybrid learning
Thousands of students in one Westchester County village headed back to the classroom Tuesday for the first time in two months after becoming an orange zone amid the coronavirus pandemic. Port Chester Public Schools returned to hybrid in-person attendance after going fully remote in November amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the town. Still, school officials urged anyone who has recently traveled to observe the mandated New York State travel quarantine guidelines.

New York COVID vaccine struggle
Pfizer denied New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's request to buy shots directly from the drugmaker, saying they need federal permission first.

"It would be a first," he said. "Look, my job as governor of New York is to pursue every avenue and that's what I'm doing. If Pfizer would agree to sell, then we would have that conversation, but first they have to agree to sell."

Cuomo blasted the Trump administration for pushing states to increase eligibility while promising additional doses to cover demand, but those doses never arrived. The state is receiving a quarter-million vaccines per week, with more than 7 million New Yorkers now eligible. It could take 7 months to get them vaccinated before anyone else is eligible.

MTA will postpone planned fare increase
MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said the transit agency will postpone the planned fare increase for several months. He released a statement that said in part:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked economic havoc -- devastating the MTA's ridership and revenues and bringing them to levels far worse than the Great Depression. It has also hit people of color and low income communities hardest, many of whom are the very same essential workers that have been on the frontlines of this crisis and who are also most dependent on mass transit. As part of our biennial review of fare and toll policy, the MTA conducted the unprecedented level of outreach this year required, holding eight public hearings and receiving 2,100 public comments. What we heard at these hearings was that people are suffering and cannot shoulder even a modest fare increase right now."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City

Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

national geographic covid-19 newsletter



Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutcdcmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nyccoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoface maskrestaurants
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Clinics open to help people feeling effects of COVID-19 months later
NYC could close vaccine centers Thursday; Pfizer denies Cuomo's request
Port Chester schools resume in-person hybrid learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US soldier charged with planning attacks on NYC, fellow service members
Harry Brant, son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour, dies at 24
18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
'This is me': Man who pointed arrow at himself latest NY riot arrest
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Multiple National Guard members removed from Biden inauguration
Biden heading to DC for Inauguration Day with big plans, big problems
Show More
McConnell: Trump 'provoked' Capitol siege, mob 'fed lies'
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids 'forcibly removed' from foster home
NYC could close vaccine centers Thursday; Pfizer denies Cuomo's request
Pres. Trump to grant clemency to 100 people in final day in office
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
More TOP STORIES News