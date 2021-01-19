COVID Live Updates: US surpasses 400K deaths; new variant in California

At least 20 states are reporting new cases of the more-contagious COVID variant first found overseas, but in Los Angeles, more than one-third of COVID patients are believed to be carrying a newly-discovered California variant.
Doctors say the mutation is likely to blame for the recent explosion in cases.
Funeral homes in LA County are so overwhelmed that cemeteries can't keep up.
US surpasses 400,000 deaths from COVID
The US death toll from COVID-19 tops 400,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The current coronavirus death toll sits at 400,022.
NYC running low on vaccine supply
Mayor Bill de Blasio said 220,000 New Yorkers were vaccinated in the city last week for a total of 455,737. He says the city has just 92,000 first doses of the vaccine left. The city will run out by Friday and be forced to shut vaccination centers down on Thursday of this week. The mayor said that if the city gets a resupply, they can vaccinate 300,000 in a week. If vaccine centers close, the city will receive a resupply on Tuesday next week and centers would reopen on Wednesday.
Port Chester schools resume in-person hybrid learning
Thousands of students in one Westchester County village headed back to the classroom Tuesday for the first time in two months after becoming an orange zone amid the coronavirus pandemic. Port Chester Public Schools returned to hybrid in-person attendance after going fully remote in November amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the town. Still, school officials urged anyone who has recently traveled to observe the mandated New York State travel quarantine guidelines.
New York COVID vaccine struggle
Pfizer denied New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's request to buy shots directly from the drugmaker, saying they need federal permission first.
"It would be a first," he said. "Look, my job as governor of New York is to pursue every avenue and that's what I'm doing. If Pfizer would agree to sell, then we would have that conversation, but first they have to agree to sell."
Cuomo blasted the Trump administration for pushing states to increase eligibility while promising additional doses to cover demand, but those doses never arrived. The state is receiving a quarter-million vaccines per week, with more than 7 million New Yorkers now eligible. It could take 7 months to get them vaccinated before anyone else is eligible.
MTA will postpone planned fare increase
MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said the transit agency will postpone the planned fare increase for several months. He released a statement that said in part:
"The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked economic havoc -- devastating the MTA's ridership and revenues and bringing them to levels far worse than the Great Depression. It has also hit people of color and low income communities hardest, many of whom are the very same essential workers that have been on the frontlines of this crisis and who are also most dependent on mass transit. As part of our biennial review of fare and toll policy, the MTA conducted the unprecedented level of outreach this year required, holding eight public hearings and receiving 2,100 public comments. What we heard at these hearings was that people are suffering and cannot shoulder even a modest fare increase right now."
