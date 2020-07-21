COVID Live Updates: Zero deaths in NYC, only 2 reported statewide

Statewide, two people died from COVID-19 on Monday, a new milestone for a state that was once suffering from 800 daily deaths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.
"That is two too many, but at one time we had over 800 in a single day, back on April 14," Cuomo said, calling it a "significant milestone" for him and all New Yorkers.
The two deaths were in Suffolk and Albany counties. There have been 25,058 in the state that were linked to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut added 10 states to the list from which travelers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Alaska, Delaware (re-added), Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington (re-added). Minnesota has been removed from the list.
Here are more of today's headlines:
LIQUOR LICENSE SUSPENSIONS
A number of New York bars and restaurants took a hit from the state Tuesday amid ongoing crowding and social distancing violations. The New York State Liquor Authority suspended 27 licenses statewide and brought 410 charges against establishments.
HELPING NYC RESIDENTS IN NEED
The City of New York has donated some 100 million meals to food insecure residents. Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed that the food distribution would continue as long as it's needed. The city has also created a Landlord-Tenant Mediation Project to help keep residents that are unemployed due to COVID-19 in their homes. "We are about to go over a cliff in this city" the mayor said of residents being unable to pay their rent. One bright spot, Mayor de Blasio announced $22 million to create and revive community centers throughout the city.
TEMPERATURE CHECKS AT NEWARK?
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is asking state and federal officials to require temperature checks at Newark Liberty Airport for all travelers arriving from states on the quarantine list.
People arriving from those 22 states, including Florida and California, are supposed to self-quarantine, but Baraka is also asking for that to be better enforced for anyone with symptoms.
FAUCI TO THROW FIRST PITCH
The country's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball's pandemic-delayed regular season.
The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Fauci -- a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions -- accepted the team's invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday. The Nationals will host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.
NURSES PAY IT FORWARD
Nurses from New York City are lending a hand on the frontlines in Houston to help fight the pandemic.
CHANGES IN LONG BEACH
In order to address beach capacity issues, only residents of the city of Long Beach will be able to go to the beach Friday through Sunday starting this weekend.
Starting Thursday, the beaches will close every day at 8 p.m. Non-resident daily passes will only be sold Monday through Thursday.
