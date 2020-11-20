coronavirus new york city

COVID Update: NYC Test & Trace Corps launch new tool to verify official contact tracers

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A new tool will allow New Yorkers to easily verify that a person reaching out to them is an official contract tracer.

The NYC Test & Trace Corps announced on Friday the launch of "Validate My Tracer."

Mayor Bill de Blasio again warned New York City is headed for new restrictions as data shows COVID-19 cases are still rising.


"We are proactively launching this tool to keep New Yorkers as safe as possible," said Lisa Hendricks, Chief Technology Officer of the NYC Test & Trace Corps. "Contact tracing is a tried and true public health measure, and this new technology improves upon that practice."

The new tool will make sure the person on the other end of the line is an official member of the Test & Trace Corps.

When a tracer calls, individuals can ask them for a one-time validation code.

New Yorkers can then visit testandtrace.nyc and click on the button that says "click here to validate my tracker," and enter the code.

The website will then confirm if the code is valid or not.

