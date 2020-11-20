COVID Update: NYC Test & Trace Corps launch new tool to verify official contact tracers

The NYC Test & Trace Corps announced on Friday the launch of "Validate My Tracer."
RELATED | New York City likely to enter orange zone the first week of December, de Blasio warns
"We are proactively launching this tool to keep New Yorkers as safe as possible," said Lisa Hendricks, Chief Technology Officer of the NYC Test & Trace Corps. "Contact tracing is a tried and true public health measure, and this new technology improves upon that practice."
The new tool will make sure the person on the other end of the line is an official member of the Test & Trace Corps.
When a tracer calls, individuals can ask them for a one-time validation code.
New Yorkers can then visit testandtrace.nyc and click on the button that says "click here to validate my tracker," and enter the code.
The website will then confirm if the code is valid or not.
TOP NEWS | Terrifying Video: Woman pushed in front of NYC subway, miraculously survives
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip