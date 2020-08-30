Coronavirus News: MTV VMAS set for one-of-a-kind awards show in NYC

While the show was originally supposed to be at the Barclays Center, that has been put off until 2021.
This year, there were some questions about whether or not there would be a live audience.
Producers had to scrap that plan, instead, deciding performances will be held in undisclosed locations around the city with little or no audience.
Artists to perform include Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and more.
Lady Gaga has been nominated for nine awards.
The awards show will be hosted by "Hustlers" and ABC talk show host Keke Palmer.
The event, which starts at 8 p.m., will pay tribute to frontline medical workers, "who kept everyone going with their impromptu and off-the-cuff performances," according to MTV.
7 On Your Side goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address"