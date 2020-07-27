coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jersey lifeguards among dozens infected after gathering

COVID-19 News and Information
HARVEY CEDARS, New Jersey -- More than two dozen lifeguards from two New Jersey beach towns have tested positive for the coronavirus after having been together socially, authorities said.

Officials said the lifeguards are from Harvey Cedars and Surf City, neighboring boroughs on Long Beach Island.

Mayor Jonathan Oldham of Harvey Cedars said island health officials alerted the borough to the cluster Thursday and the lifeguards were being quarantined until they are cleared by doctors. Long Beach Island's health director said the guards were apparently together at two "social gatherings" earlier this month.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichelli announced Monday 35 cases have been connected to the social gathering involving the lifeguards.

Harvey Cedars said Saturday that 17 lifeguards, all of whom had "attended a party in Surf City," had tested positive for COVID-19. The island's health director earlier said a dozen Surf City lifeguards had tested positive.

Harvey Cedars said on its website that it has 73 lifeguards and therefore "our beaches will remain fully staffed with all safety protocols in place.'' Surf City said its beaches "will remain protected from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily" but "adjustments may be made from day to day to ensure the safety of all patrons and guards."

New Jersey officials earlier announced more than 500 new positive COVID-19 cases and an additional 11 deaths confirmed as associated with the virus, bringing the total number of deaths associated with the virus in the state to 13,867.

WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessocean countynew jerseylong beachjersey shorecoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakinstagram storiescoronavirus pandemiclifeguardcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Live Updates: NY reports 11 deaths, NYC positive tests at 1%
COVID News: NJ Airbnb party with more than 700 people broken up
Gym owners arrested for defying NJ state orders
COVID News: Rutgers quarantining entire football team, staff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shark sightings off Long Island close beaches
COVID News: NJ Airbnb party with more than 700 people broken up
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, 'Live' team remember Regis Philbin
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit
COVID Live Updates: NY reports 11 deaths, NYC positive tests at 1%
Yankees-Phillies opener postponed after 14 Marlins test positive
2nd teen dies after shooting at a Brooklyn park
Show More
Gym owners arrested for defying NJ state orders
COVID News: Rutgers quarantining entire football team, staff
Civil rights icon John Lewis' body arrives at Capitol to lie in state: LIVE
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat and humidity
132 NYC, Long Island bars cited for distancing violations
More TOP STORIES News