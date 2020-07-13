Coronavirus News: NYC day care centers cleared to reopen amid new safety measures

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6254491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City takes another big step forward Monday, as day care centers get the green light to reopen.But the step forward does not come without some big changes.Day care centers that do choose to reopen will have a number of new safety measures in place to protect both kids and the people who work there.At the World of Wonders Childcare Center on New Utrecht Avenue in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn they were expecting about 40 children at their 8 a.m. opening.And changes are in place.Child care facilities will have to perform health screenings on the kids, asking questions including: Are they showing symptoms? And have they traveled internationally?Workers will also have to perform temperature checks on the children.Kids are encouraged to put on a mask if they are over the age of two.And inside the center, clear partitions at desks are required, along with smaller groups and social distancing.All this will help parents can get back to work.Still, many child care centers say their enrollment is way down.