coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC day care centers reopen amid new safety measures

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City took another big step forward Monday, with day cares opening their doors and allow more parents to get back to work.

But that step forward comes with big changes, as child care centers that chose to reopen have a number of new safety measures in place to protect both kids and the people who work there.

At the World of Wonders Childcare Center on New Utrecht Avenue in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, they were expecting about 40 children at their 8 a.m. opening.

RELATED: NY officials monitoring uptick in COVID-19 cases after out-of-state travel

The following state regulations have been implemented:
--No more than 15 children in a room
--Face coverings required for children (except those under 2) and adults
--Daily health screenings
--Frequent cleaning and disinfecting
--Limited sharing of toys and supplies

There will be an emphasis on social distancing and more playing with the children outside when and where possible.

The daily health screenings include questions regarding symptoms and recent travel, and workers will perform temperature checks on the children.

Kids are encouraged to put on a mask if they are over the age of 2, and inside the center, clear partitions at desks are required along with smaller groups and social distancing.

RELATED: Cuomo fears increase in coronavirus cases amid outbreaks in other states

All this will help parents get back to work, but still, many child care centers say their enrollment is way down amid concerns from both parents and employees.

Meanwhile, cleaning, new outdoor gear, and materials all cost money -- and some providers say their razor thin budgets are about to be stretched even further.

"We were not given guidance as to what equipment we need so that we could've, A, saved for it, B, hoarded it ahead of time," said Fabiola Santos-Gaerlan, with Honeydew Childcare. "Because right now, 3,000 programs in this city alone will order these things. They're going to run out."

Many providers say a Monday reopening was out of the question, and that it will take at least two months to get it right.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalday carereopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkchild carecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthchildrenhospitalhealth carenyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: LIVE - NYC Mayor de Blasio update
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations drop to lowest since March
COVID Updates: Day cares in NYC prepare to reopen Monday
Ashes of immigrants who died of COVID in NY arrive in Mexico
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: LIVE - NYC Mayor de Blasio update
Boy, 1, killed at cookout in Bed-Stuy identified
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
AccuWeather: Sunny and a thunderstorm Monday
Tractor trailer crashes causing huge fireball on NJ Turnpike
Black homeowner says man throwing feces, dead squirrels in yard
Search for 3 caught on camera in Crown Heights shooting
Show More
Video: Men with metal pipe rob man of briefcase in Bronx
2 officers hurt in crash on Belt Parkway in Coney Island
Washington Redskins retire team name and logo
Statue of Virgin Mary vandalized outside Queens school
Video released of man wanted in Flushing attempted rape
More TOP STORIES News