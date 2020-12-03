Coronavirus News: Police find massive crowd partying at rented Suffolk Co. home

Authorities went to the gated estate in Brookhaven, New York, in the early morning hours on Monday and found up to 400 people, a violation of the state's prohibitions on gatherings during the pandemic.
"I just think there are some people who, despite all of the warnings and the damage that we've seen from this virus, don't think they need to follow the rules and aren't concerned about others," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told The New York Times.
Authorities said the house had been rented on Airbnb, and were trying to determine if the renter was responsible for putting on the party. No arrests have been made.
Those at the party when the police arrived were told to leave, and no summonses were issued.
Officials said no charges were being levied against the homeowner, who had shown them proof that he had made the gathering limit clear to the person renting the property.
