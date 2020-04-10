coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Puerto Rico announces new measures to curb COVID-19 spread

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Puerto Rico has new measures in place aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

That includes a $100 fine for anyone not wearing a mask.

An executive order signed by Puerto Rico's governor also includes a total lockdown every Sunday.

RELATED: Opening schools during flu season 'problematic,' Cuomo says

Only pharmacies, grocery stores, gas stations and hardware stores will be allowed to open.

Public school classes will be held remotely. And gyms, movie theaters, and spas will remain closed.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Safety debate rages over reopening NYC schools
NYC schools not ready to reopen, union says
COVID Updates: 16 cases linked to NYC wedding, FL over 10K deaths
NYC restaurant claims liquor license suspended over Instagram video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Safety debate rages over reopening NYC schools
Democrats pound their DNC message: To oust Trump, you must vote
'Hundreds' of FDNY EMS workers could face layoffs, source tells ABC
AccuWeather: Dry and delightful
Russia's Navalny in coma in ICU after alleged poisoning
1 killed, 1 wounded in brazen broad daylight shooting on NYC street
Good Samaritans pull car off victim after pedestrian struck in NYC
Show More
NY revokes PSE&G LI incentive bonus over Isaias response
Son comes home early from Afghanistan to surprise father
Opening schools during flu season 'problematic,' Cuomo says
UConn students evicted from campus after crowded dorm party
Long Island day camp enters 7th straight week of no COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News