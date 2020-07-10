Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: Volunteer to take new COVID-19 vaccine via new website

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a new website where people can volunteer to take a new COVID-19 vaccine before it's made available to the public.

CoronavirusPreventionNetwork.org went online Wednesday, and provides information on all clinical trials in the United States.

Researchers are hoping to attract tens of thousands of volunteers.

All you have to do to register is fill out a quick questionnaire.

If you qualify, your information will be sent to the study site closest to you.

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



