Coronavirus News: Volunteer to take new COVID-19 vaccine via new website

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a new website where people can volunteer to take a new COVID-19 vaccine before it's made available to the public. CoronavirusPreventionNetwork.org went online Wednesday, and provides information on all clinical trials in the United States.Researchers are hoping to attract tens of thousands of volunteers.All you have to do to register is fill out a quick questionnaire.If you qualify, your information will be sent to the study site closest to you.