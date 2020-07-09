Coronavirus News: Possible COVID exposure at Carmel grocery story

The Belmont Business Improvement District, restaurant owners and Putnam County Health Department have issued a health advisory for the Tops Friendly Markets in Carmel.
Anyone who worked at or visited the grocery store on July 2 from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or July 5 from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus and is urged to watch for symptoms.
They include:
--Fever
--Chills
--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
--Fatigue
--Muscle or body aches
--Headache
--New loss of taste or smell
--Sore throat
--Congestion or runny nose
--Nausea
--Vomiting
--Diarrhea
Anyone with concerns is urged to consult their physician, while anyone with questions can call the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390.
