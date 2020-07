Coronavirus News: Possible COVID exposure at Carmel grocery story

EMBED >More News Videos It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

CARMEL, Putnam County (WABC) -- Putnam County health officials are warning residents about a possible COVID-19 exposure at a local supermarket.The Belmont Business Improvement District, restaurant owners and Putnam County Health Department have issued a health advisory for the Tops Friendly Markets in Carmel.Anyone who worked at or visited the grocery store on July 2 from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or July 5 from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus and is urged to watch for symptoms.They include:--Fever--Chills--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing--Fatigue--Muscle or body aches--Headache--New loss of taste or smell--Sore throat--Congestion or runny nose--Nausea--Vomiting--DiarrheaAnyone with concerns is urged to consult their physician, while anyone with questions can call the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390. CLICK HERE for testing information.