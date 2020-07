Coronavirus News: Troubling rise in COVID cases among young adults in New York

EMBED >More News Videos Health officials in New Jersey are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases all linked to a house party.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York is seeing a troubling rise in COVID-19 cases among young adults over the past several weeks.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday, the only age group seeing a rise in cases over the last two weeks are 21 to 30-year-olds."There's an attitude that young people are immune ... you are not, 21 to 30 the virus can kill you," Cuomo said. "And if it doesn't kill you, you can bring it home and give it to someone inadvertently and it can kill them, so they're laboring under false pretenses."The governor says 28 cases are linked to a July 4th party in the Albany area.Similar to New York, a COVID cluster of approximately 20 cases is being linked to a house party in Middletown, New Jersey that took place on July 11.New York is planning to release a PSA to remind young people that they too can get seriously ill and even die from coronavirus.