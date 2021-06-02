Coronavirus Vaccine: Canada says 1st dose Oxford-AstraZeneca can be followed by Pfizer, Moderna

The advice affects more than two million Canadians who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine before provinces stopped using it for first doses last month.
The vaccine is potentially linked to a rare but serious blood clotting syndrome. In Canada, 41 confirmed or suspected cases of vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia have been diagnosed and five people have died.
Several European countries are giving Pfizer or Moderna as second doses to AstraZeneca recipients, including Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Spain.
NACI's published report says AstraZeneca recipients can be offered the same vaccine if they want it, or can be given either Pfizer or Moderna. The guidance is not binding but most provincial governments have indicated they were waiting for the information before setting their policies.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC to start in-school vaccinations
New York City will start offering in-school vaccinations to students at select locations starting Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. The shots for young people ages 12-17 will be available through mobile pop-up vaccine sites that will deployed to schools. The program will start at four schools in the Bronx and expand to all five boroughs in the next few weeks, de Blasio said.
Disturbing videos highlight teachers' concerns in Paterson schools
After inspecting an HVAC unit in a classroom, the teachers union posted video of the results on social media. The recording shows the unit malfunctioning after being turned on, and the person making the video says, "this unit is kind of... kind of useless."
The teachers union claims the district didn't change some HVAC filters or properly clean the buildings, even posting a photo of a dead roach. They sent out a tweet, saying, 'The Paterson Education Association conducted inspections of Paterson school buildings' ventilation systems. I'm horrified to show you what they found. Filters that haven't been changed since last year but logs saying they were changed recently. And they want our kids back next week. No way."
Masks, social distancing still important even with COVID vaccination, study suggests
Vaccination alone might not be enough to end the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers reported Tuesday. Even with a majority of the population vaccinated, the removal of pandemic precautions could lead to an increase in virus spread, the researchers reported in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.
0 new COVID deaths in NYC, lowest positivity since start of testing
New York City continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic with promising new numbers, including zero deaths and a .83% positivity rate that is the lowest level since the start of COVID testing.
Renting a porta potty can be a challenge as COVID-19 restrictions ease
After more than a year of staying at home, avoiding crowds and other Covid-19 precautions, many Americans are looking forward to a summer of festivals, concerts, road races and other large events. That has porta potty suppliers and manufacturers scrambling to make sure that they have enough toilets to go around, CNN reported.
More normal July 4th this year
Mayor de Blasio said NYC will "be able to have something much more like what we've historically" had on July 4th this year. "But we still have to be smart about it," he said. "We have to structure it for this kind of transitional moment we are in." The mayor said there will be a full announcement about the city's July 4th celebration soon.
WHO gives authorization to Sinovac vaccine
The World Health Organization has issued an emergency use listing for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac in adults aged 18 and over, the second such authorization it has granted to a Chinese company. In a statement Tuesday, the U.N. health agency said data submitted to its experts showed that two doses of the vaccine prevented people from getting symptoms of COVID-19 in about half of those who got the vaccine. WHO said there were few older adults enrolled in the research, so it could not estimate how effective the vaccine was in people over age 60.
Moderna begins process to win full US regulatory approval for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults
American pharmaceutical company Moderna says it has begun the process to win full U.S. regulatory approval for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults. Moderna announced Tuesday it has begun a "rolling submission" to the Food and Drug Administration of data from its studies of the two-dose vaccine.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question