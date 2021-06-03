Coronavirus Vaccine: US vaccination rate drops, President Biden declares 'National Month of Action'

It comes as fewer people are getting the shots and the president is now one month away from his self-imposed July 4th deadline to get at least one dose of the vaccine in 70% of Americans.
The U.S. vaccination rate went from 3.3 million doses a day to 1.1.million a day.
So far, 12 states have already met the President's goal for July 4th.
But 6 states are still far behind at less than 50%.
The country is still averaging 383 COVID deaths a day
The president announced free childcare at four of the nation's largest providers and some YMCA's to help parents while they get the vaccine or recover from side effects.
If that's not enough millions more in cash prizes, free groceries, free flights, Xboxes and beer.
Theaters get big boost as moviegoers return over Memorial Day weekend
In Hollywood, it was a mega opening for "A Quiet Place II" over the holiday weekend, and big bucks were spent to see "Cruella" as well. These are hopeful signs for a business that had to shut down for more than a year due to the pandemic.
First NY scholarship winners announced
The first winners of Gov. Cuomo 'Get a Shot to Make Your Future' COVID-19 vaccine scholarship incentive for 12- to 17-year-olds were announced Wednesday. The winners are:
- Jack Lucchesi, Victor, NY
- Charlotte D'Agostino, Bronx, NY
- Ariana Nasr, Bayside, NY
- Adam Judson, Albany, NY
- Jack McAuliffe, Chazy, NY
- Hannah Lee, Westbury, NY
- Chase French, Penfield, NY
- Liam Burke, Westchester, NY
- Peter Smith, Syracuse, NY
- Bai Tang Jiang, Queens, NY
The raffle runs through July 17. Cuomo said 45,883 young adults had gotten their first shot since the incentive was announced.
75% of adults in Nassau County vaccinated
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Wednesday that 75.1% (3 in 4) of adult residents (18+) in Nassau County have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. According to the State Department of Health, Nassau County has the highest percentage of adult residents (18+) with at least one vaccine dose among all New York State Counties with a population greater than 200,000. The NY statewide percentage for adults who've received at least one vaccine dose is 65.5%.
Javits Center to reopen in August with Auto Show
The Javits Center will reopen with the New York International Auto Show on August 20-29, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. Tickets go on sale June 30. Cuomo says the goal is for the event to attract one million visitors, the same levels the event saw before the pandemic.
What Fauci's emails from early days of COVID pandemic reveal
Dr. Anthony Fauci was a regular on American televisions as the pandemic unfolded across the country and millions looked to the leading expert for insight and guidance on how to defeat the virus.
He was fielding dozens of questions every day off screen too, answering emails from team members, former colleagues, old friends, reporters, producers, celebrities -- and sometimes strangers desperate for advice or looking to leave a note of "thanks."
BuzzFeed News published more than 3,200 pages of emails from Fauci's inbox after obtaining correspondence spanning from January to June 2020, and The Washington Post published excerpts from more than 860 pages of emails during March and April 2020. CNN also obtained a number of emails from February, but many were heavily redacted.
NJ announces transition away from mega-site model
With close to 1,800 vaccination sites located across the state, New Jersey is now beginning to transition away from the mega-site model to the community-based model. The sites have delivered nearly two million doses and fully vaccinated more than 950,000 people.
Gloucester
Final Prime doses: 5/26
Final Booster doses: 6/18
Atlantic
Final Prime doses: 5/29
Final Booster doses: 6/19
Bergen
Final Prime doses: 6/4
Final Booster doses: 6/24
Burlington
Final Prime doses: 7/1
Final Booster doses: 7/23
Morris
Final Prime doses: 6/23
Final Booster doses: 7/16
Middlesex
Final Prime doses: 6/26
Final Booster doses: 7/17
Federal CVC
Final Prime doses: 6/20
Final Booster doses: 6/20
NYC to start in-school vaccinations
New York City will start offering in-school vaccinations to students at select locations starting Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. The shots for young people ages 12-17 will be available through mobile pop-up vaccine sites that will deployed to schools. The program will start at four schools in the Bronx and expand to all five boroughs in the next few weeks, de Blasio said.
Moderna full FDA approval now being sought for COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna is applying for full government approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said it is submitting trial data to the Food and Drug Administration on a rolling basis over the coming weeks, CNN reported. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was first authorized for emergency use in December. To apply for full approval, the company needs to do a six-month follow-up.
