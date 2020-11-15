Coronavirus Update New York City: Schools eye positivity rate threshold as city inches closer to 3%

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says learning would go back to remote only city wide if the positivity rate reaches 3%.
TRENDING | Arrest made after actor Rick Moranis sucker punched on Upper West Side
Right now, that positivity rate is hovering at about 2.5% so school will open Monday.
However, on Saturday, parents and students rallied in Foley Square, holding signs and demanding city officials to keep schools open.
They say random testing and safety precautions have kept positivity rates low in classrooms and feel that schools are safe and in-person learning is necessary.
"Schools are essential, they should be the last to close, the first to open. We need our schools, families need it, but really the kids need it," parent Maude Maron said.
Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday, suggested city officials consider adding the low positivity rate in schools to the decision on whether to shut down or stay open to in-person learning.
For now, the city is still under the 3% threshold, but it seems city officials are keeping a close eye on this number.
This affects roughly 25% of New York City, where 1.2 million kids are currently enrolled in in-person learning.
"It's the one place we can actually learn, and have a fun time learning," student Felix Manasek said. "My parents are both professors and they teach college students so it's hard to understand them in college language."
In addition, Sunday is the last day for parents to choose to opt-out of the in-person learning model for the rest of the year and keep learning virtually from home.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip