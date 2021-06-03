Coronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine: US vaccination rate drops, President Biden declares 'National Month of Action'

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

President Biden pushes for 'National Month of Action' as vaccination rates drop

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Biden has declared June a "National Month of Action" for vaccinations.

It comes as fewer people are getting the shots and the president is now one month away from his self-imposed July 4th deadline to get at least one dose of the vaccine in 70% of Americans.

The U.S. vaccination rate went from 3.3 million doses a day to 1.1.million a day.

So far, 12 states have already met the President's goal for July 4th.

But 6 states are still far behind at less than 50%.

The country is still averaging 383 COVID deaths a day

The president announced free childcare at four of the nation's largest providers and some YMCA's to help parents while they get the vaccine or recover from side effects.

If that's not enough millions more in cash prizes, free groceries, free flights, Xboxes and beer.

Here are more of today's headlines:



Theaters get big boost as moviegoers return over Memorial Day weekend
In Hollywood, it was a mega opening for "A Quiet Place II" over the holiday weekend, and big bucks were spent to see "Cruella" as well. These are hopeful signs for a business that had to shut down for more than a year due to the pandemic.

First NY scholarship winners announced
The first winners of Gov. Cuomo 'Get a Shot to Make Your Future' COVID-19 vaccine scholarship incentive for 12- to 17-year-olds were announced Wednesday. The winners are:

- Jack Lucchesi, Victor, NY
- Charlotte D'Agostino, Bronx, NY
- Ariana Nasr, Bayside, NY
- Adam Judson, Albany, NY
- Jack McAuliffe, Chazy, NY
- Hannah Lee, Westbury, NY
- Chase French, Penfield, NY
- Liam Burke, Westchester, NY
- Peter Smith, Syracuse, NY
- Bai Tang Jiang, Queens, NY

The raffle runs through July 17. Cuomo said 45,883 young adults had gotten their first shot since the incentive was announced.

75% of adults in Nassau County vaccinated

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Wednesday that 75.1% (3 in 4) of adult residents (18+) in Nassau County have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. According to the State Department of Health, Nassau County has the highest percentage of adult residents (18+) with at least one vaccine dose among all New York State Counties with a population greater than 200,000. The NY statewide percentage for adults who've received at least one vaccine dose is 65.5%.

Javits Center to reopen in August with Auto Show
The Javits Center will reopen with the New York International Auto Show on August 20-29, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. Tickets go on sale June 30. Cuomo says the goal is for the event to attract one million visitors, the same levels the event saw before the pandemic.

What Fauci's emails from early days of COVID pandemic reveal
Dr. Anthony Fauci was a regular on American televisions as the pandemic unfolded across the country and millions looked to the leading expert for insight and guidance on how to defeat the virus.

He was fielding dozens of questions every day off screen too, answering emails from team members, former colleagues, old friends, reporters, producers, celebrities -- and sometimes strangers desperate for advice or looking to leave a note of "thanks."

BuzzFeed News published more than 3,200 pages of emails from Fauci's inbox after obtaining correspondence spanning from January to June 2020, and The Washington Post published excerpts from more than 860 pages of emails during March and April 2020. CNN also obtained a number of emails from February, but many were heavily redacted.

NJ announces transition away from mega-site model
With close to 1,800 vaccination sites located across the state, New Jersey is now beginning to transition away from the mega-site model to the community-based model. The sites have delivered nearly two million doses and fully vaccinated more than 950,000 people.

Gloucester
Final Prime doses: 5/26
Final Booster doses: 6/18

Atlantic
Final Prime doses: 5/29
Final Booster doses: 6/19

Bergen
Final Prime doses: 6/4
Final Booster doses: 6/24

Burlington
Final Prime doses: 7/1
Final Booster doses: 7/23

Morris

Final Prime doses: 6/23
Final Booster doses: 7/16

Middlesex
Final Prime doses: 6/26
Final Booster doses: 7/17

Federal CVC
Final Prime doses: 6/20
Final Booster doses: 6/20

NYC to start in-school vaccinations
New York City will start offering in-school vaccinations to students at select locations starting Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. The shots for young people ages 12-17 will be available through mobile pop-up vaccine sites that will deployed to schools. The program will start at four schools in the Bronx and expand to all five boroughs in the next few weeks, de Blasio said.

Moderna full FDA approval now being sought for COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna is applying for full government approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said it is submitting trial data to the Food and Drug Administration on a rolling basis over the coming weeks, CNN reported. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was first authorized for emergency use in December. To apply for full approval, the company needs to do a six-month follow-up.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityvaccinesreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutcdcmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nyccoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoface mask
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Vaccine mega-sites starting to close in Tri-State
White House to offer incentive to encourage vaccinations
Now proven against coronavirus, mRNA can do so much more
COVID Update: Canada OK's following Oxford-AstraZeneca dose with Pfizer, Moderna
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tensions simmer among mayoral candidates during in-person debate
Watch the first in-person NYC Mayoral Debate
Vaccine mega-sites starting to close in Tri-State
AccuWeather Alert: Bookend showers & thunderstorms
New video of suspects wanted in UES subway station attack, robbery
Caught in the act: Driver ticketed for using fake passenger in HOV lane
3 Wilmington police officers shot while responding to call
Show More
63-year-old woman speaks out after being shoved onto subway tracks
What Fauci's emails from early days of COVID pandemic reveal
Hackers breached several of MTA's computer systems in April
NYC veterans memorial target of anti-Semitic vandalism, graffiti
Arrest made after wild shootout outside NYC bodega
More TOP STORIES News