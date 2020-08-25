Coronavirus Live Updates: No new deaths in NYC; Can mosquitoes spread COVID-19?

New York State has had a rate of positive tests below 1% for 18 straight days.
Also, many people have been wondering if mosquitoes spread the coronavirus? No, the latest research suggests.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has no data to suggest the coronavirus is spread by either mosquitoes or ticks and that COVID-19 is mainly spread from person to person through droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze. The World Health Organization says a mosquito bite won't give you the virus.
But why not, if mosquitoes can transmit other diseases? Researchers say the virus would have to infect the mosquito and multiply inside of it in order for the mosquito to pass it on to people. That failed to happen when researchers injected three species of mosquitoes with the virus.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NY Fashion Week
Governor Cuomo announced New York Fashion Week will take place September 13-17, 2020 in strict compliance with New York State health and safety guidelines, including outdoor events capped at 50 persons and indoor events at 50 percent capacity and no spectators. New York Fashion Week will feature a mix of live and virtual fashion shows, presentations, and programming including live-streamed runway shows, exclusive designer-related content and cultural programming. "New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent," Governor Cuomo said. "When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed. The pandemic is far from over, but we're proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance. Safety, as always, is our top priority and we commend the hosts, and all participating designers, for their innovative, New York Smart solutions to bring this event to life."
U.S. Territory added to Tri-State quarantine list, 5 states removed
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana have been removed from New York State's COVID-19 travel advisory, while Guam has been added. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
NYC launches school ventilation inspections
With the start of school just over two weeks away, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced a new inspection effort to make sure New York City public school buildings are safe for students. Inspections by newly formed School Ventilation Action Teams got underway Tuesday morning and are set to be completed by September 1st. Rooms in a given building that do not pass inspection will not be used, the mayor said. All the results will be posted online by September 4th. Classes are set to begin on September 10th.
New Milford, NJ cases increase
Authorities in the Borough of New Milford say there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases. A news release said, "Please be aware that this increase is not a result of our long-term care facility (LTC). In fact, CareOne / WoodCrest's has been COVID free for nearly the past eight weeks. Our numbers have increased due to lack of social distancing, lack of wearing a mask and people not quarantining or isolating when exposed to the COVID-19 virus."
KFC drops famous slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic
Kentucky Fried Chicken is pressing pause on its popular slogan "Finger lickin' good" during the fight against COVID-19. The fast food chain said the 64-year-old slogan doesn't quite fit in the current environment. KFC released an ad on YouTube where it blurred out the slogan featured on old billboards and signs. The company said the slogan won't be gone forever though. KFC plans bring the slogan back when the time is right.
Uptick in COVID cases in Danbury alters school plans
A spike in coronavirus cases in Danbury has prompted changes in plans for both local schools and one university. Superintendent Dr. Sal Pascarella announced that the start of the school year would begin with remote learning for all students, and Western Connecticut State University also announced it was temporarily moving all classes online and barring students from returning to residence halls for at least two weeks.
Pandemic Exodus: Who moved where during COVD-19?
It's a sad reality during the pandemic: People are leaving New York City in record numbers and moving companies are so busy they are even turning people away.
