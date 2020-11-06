Coronavirus Updates: 100,000 daily US cases; NJ positivity rate soars

The bleak benchmark was expected. In June, with daily cases hovering around 40,000, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned members of the Senate that the country was on track to hit 100,000 daily cases if the nation did not work harder to stop the virus's spread.
"I think it's important to tell you and the American public that I'm very concerned, because it could get very bad," Fauci told senators more than four months ago. "We can't keep pretending this virus is getting better."
Several thousand of those cases are in the Tri-State area. Nearly 3,000 were reported in New York, 2,100 in New Jersey, and nearly 1,200 in Connecticut. New Jersey's has the highest postivity rate in our area, at 7.74%.
US tops 122,000 daily COVID-19 infections -- a record high
The United States set a new record on Friday when it surpassed 122,000 daily coronavirus infections, while Covid-19 hospitalizations continued to climb, prompting health experts to issue dire predictions.
Friday saw at least 122,626 new coronavirus cases -- the highest single day reporting since the pandemic began. It also marked the third straight day the country has surpassed 100,000 daily coronavirus cases.
Illegal club in COVID cluster zone busted with 130+ people inside
Authorities were forced to shut down an illegal club in a COVID cluster zone in Queens. The New York City Sheriff's Department said there were more than 132 people inside the venue on 14-25 Central Ave in the yellow zone of Far Rockaway when deputies busted it overnight.
Investigators say the club violated the emergency orders set in place to curb the spike in COVID-19 cases and served liquor without a license.
Cuomo increasing National Guard at airports to enforce COVID rules
Anyone thinking of traveling to New York for Thanksgiving should be aware of new quarantine rules in the state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says you should not land in New York if you do not have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Cuomo announced Friday he has called for increased police and National Guard presence at the airports and he will to better enforce the state's new testing rules going into the holiday.
NYC pandemic restrictions eased as problems spread upstate
Restrictions in some New York City pandemic hot spots will be rolled back even as the state plans to combat flare-ups in and around upstate New York's largest cities, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.
The actions being considered for the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse areas reflect the shifting state strategy as COVID-19 becomes a widespread problem beyond New York City, once an epicenter of the pandemic.
Connecticut rolls back Phase 3 reopening
Connecticut officials have rolled back their Phase 3 reopening from the coronavirus pandemic, adding new restrictions as part of what they're calling "Phase 2.1," a modified version of the previously enacted Phase 2 rules, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Beginning Friday, private gatherings -- both indoor and outdoor -- are limited to 10 people. Also, while it's not a curfew, residents are urged to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The advisory applies to all residents except those who are essential workers, and anyone who must leave their home on an emergency basis to seek medical care or buy medical supplies or groceries.
Other restrictions include:
--A 50% capacity limit for restaurants, with a maximum of 8 people per table
--Restaurants and entertainment venues such as bowling allies and movie theaters must close by 10 p.m., with the exception of food takeout and delivery services
--Hair salons, barber shops and other personal service businesses will remain at 75% capacity
--Event venues will be limited to 25 people indoors, 50 people outdoors
--Performing arts venues and movie theaters will have a maximum capacity of 100 people
--Religious gatherings will be limited to 50% capacity or 100 people maximum
Jersey City restaurant has positive attitude despite COVID uptick
At Porta Restaurant in Jersey City, the smell of comfort food permeates Newark Avenue despite COVID cases rising at uncomfortable levels in New Jersey. The owner, Marianne Pinaha, says it would be unfortunate to take a step backwards, but her positive attitude is warming hearts. "I'm confident we will always be here in this space and if we have to close down a little bit we will open our doors right back up as soon as possible," Pinaha said.
Masks in Jersey City
Jersey City is taking an aggressive step to increase mask use in the city. Officials have launched a new initiative, #MaskUpJC, to focus on citywide mask distribution. Five city-branded masks will be sent to all 120,000 households in Jersey City.
Workers at Brooklyn hospital get 5,500 pairs of new Nike sneakers
Frontline healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn received 5,500 pairs of new Nike sneakers and 20,000 high performance socks Thursday. The donation came thanks to a partnership with local New York-based nonprofit World of Giving and Good360, global leaders in product philanthropy and purposeful giving. Maimonides was inundated with COVID patients during the surge, and last month, there was another influx of patients after a spike in the virus in south Brooklyn. But for a few minutes Thursday, the talk wasn't about saving lives -- it was all about the sneakers.
Hoboken passes house party fine ordinance
The Hoboken City Council passed an ordinance that would fine people for having house parties and indoor gatherings of more than 25 people. The ordinance applies to indoor gatherings that are not religious services or celebrations, political activities, wedding ceremonies, funerals, or memorial services.
Officials crack down on COVID violators in Paterson
The list of violators gets longer and longer as COVID cases in New Jersey and elsewhere are becoming alarming. In Paterson, there were 81 new cases overnight. The city also launched a task force that has been going to nightclubs and large gatherings trying to reign them in.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
abc7NY Phase Tracker: