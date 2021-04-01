Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: More than 100M Americans vaccinated with at least 1 dose

More than 70% of people over the age of 65 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The agency says more than 100 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Meantime, the infection rate is up 15% nationwide. Hospitalizations climbed more than 6% in the last week, and 17 states are showing an increase in deaths.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Mets Opening Day game postponed
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said on ESPN Radio that tonight's Opening Day game between the Nationals and the Mets will be postponed because of a Nationals player's exposure to a positive case.
Pfizer to go for full FDA approval
Pfizer is releasing the data from six months into its vaccine trial in a bid for full FDA approval. The six months of safety and efficacy data line up with what has already been released in previous stages of the trial.
Pfizer says there are no serious concerns with the safety of the vaccine. Data also shows the vaccine is 100% effective in preventing COVID cases in South Africa where a more contagious strain of the virus originated.
Governor's Island to reopen May 1
Governors Island will reopen for visitors May 1. Last year's opening was delayed because of COVID. This year, the city is opening the island on time, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. Also for the first time, the Governor's Island ferries will have two stops in Brooklyn for service.
- Pier 6 (Brooklyn Bridge Park)
- Atlantic Basin (Red Hook)
Ferry rides will be free for NYCHA residents, seniors, children, IDNYC holders, current and former military personnel, and select community organizations.
Pace University full return in fall
Pace University is planning a full return to campus for the Fall 2021 semester, with fully in-person classes, activities, and events at all three of its campuses: Lower Manhattan, White Plains, and Pleasantville.
NY's domestic travel quarantine ends
New York's once-mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone traveling into the region from other states is being lifted as of today. While no longer required, the NYS Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.
Rockland County vaccine center opens
Rockland County's first state-run mass COVID-19 vaccination site is set to open today. It's located at the Rockland Community College student union.
Officials say Rockland County has one of the highest infection rates in the state.
CT expands vaccine eligibility to 16+ Thursday
Connecticut is kicking off April by making COVID-19 vaccines available to everyone 16 and older. It is the state's biggest expansion yet, with all adults eligible beginning Thursday, April 1. Gov. Ned Lamont's plan has received some criticism and raised questions about how adults with high-risk medical conditions will be prioritized when the expansion is based on age only. State officials have said the age-based approach will streamline the rollout.
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine batch fails quality check, can't be used
Johnson & Johnson says a batch of its COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can't be used.
The drug giant on Wednesday evening issued a statement saying a vaccine ingredient made by Emergent BioSolutions failed a quality check. That's one of about 10 contract companies that Johnson & Johnson is using to speed up manufacturing of its recently approved vaccine. It was unclear how the failed batch would affect future deliveries of the recently approved vaccine in the U.S., at a time when new COVID-19 cases are rising again.
Paterson public schools extend remote learning
Under the authorization of the Paterson Board of Education Commissioners, Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer recommended continuing remote learning until further notice as local pandemic conditions continue to be assessed. "We owe it to our students, families and staff to not lose focus on the pandemic conditions. At present, the conditions are simply not favorable enough to reopen," Shafer said.
The board's decision came after a thorough review of many statistics of COVID-19 cases in Paterson, Passaic County and throughout the New Jersey.
Virus variants represent 70% of cases in NYC
The Health Department released a new data report about COVID-19 virus variants. For the week of March 15-21, variants now represent over 70% of cases sequenced. The rapid increase in the proportion of cases due to these variants suggests that they are more infectious than previously circulating variants.
The New York City Public Health Laboratory and the New York City Pandemic Response Laboratory have been conducting systematic surveillance for variants. Five variants of concern have been detected in New York City: B.1.1.7 (first identified in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), B.1.427 and B.1.429 (both first identified in California), and the P.1 variant (first identified in Brazil). Three additional variants, known as variants of interest, are also being monitored in New York City: B.1.526 and B.1.525 (both first detected in NYC), and the P.2 variant (first found in Brazil).
France announces 3-week school closure, domestic travel ban
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a three-week nationwide school closure and a month-long domestic travel ban in an effort to fight the rapid spread of the virus.
In a televised address to the nation Wednesday night, Macron said efforts are needed as "the epidemic is accelerating." The move is a departure from the government's policy in recent months, which has focused on regionalized restrictions. School closures in particular had been seen as a very last resort.
NJ launches beta version of new vaccine appointment finder
New Jersey has launched the beta version of the state's new COVID-19 vaccine Appointment Finder, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday. Murphy said appointments are still limited, but the new tool will take some of the stress out of the search.
NY collegiate sports can bring back fans April 2
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that collegiate sports can bring fans back to the stands under strict state guidelines, beginning April 2. Intercollegiate sports at large-scale venues that hold more than 1,500 attendees indoors or 2,500 attendees outdoors can host up to 10 percent indoor or 20 percent outdoor capacity. All attendees must present proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test result or completed COVID-19 immunization prior to entry. Colleges and universities hosting spectators for sporting events at large-scale venues must notify and coordinate with their respective state or local health department, aligning with the state guidance for professional sports competitions with spectators.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
