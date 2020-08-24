Coronavirus Live Updates: 1st confirmed case of reinfection; NY records lowest infection rate to date

"It is a great day," Cuomo said at Monday's press briefing.
New York has had an infection rate under 1% for more than two weeks.
Cuomo also announced a recent uptick in cases and infection rate in Western New York.
He said the case increase has been driven in part by clusters at a steel plan in Erie County and a food processing factory in Chautauqua County, new cases at two nursing homes identified by state-mandated testing of staff, pre-hospital procedure screening and testing of seasonal labor at farms.
Trump, announcing the decision Sunday at the White House, called convalescent plasma a "powerful therapy." He says the FDA's action will expand access to the treatment, which is already being used. The treatment involves transferring antibodies from recovered COVID-19 patients to patients suffering from the disease.
University of Hong Kong reports 1st case of human reinfection
The University of Hong Kong claims it has documented the world's first case of COVID-19 reinfection.
The university made the announcement in a press release Monday, revealing findings from its study of an "apparently young and healthy patient" who had a second episode of COVID-19 infection which was diagnosed more than four months after the first episode. A team of researchers showed that the genome sequence of the virus strain in the first episode of COVID-19 infection is "clearly different" from that of the virus strain found during the second episode of infection, according to the press release.
Mets to resume play
The New York Mets will resume play Tuesday after having their last four games postponed because two members of their traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.
Sports in NY
Lower-risk sports, like tennis, soccer, cross country, field hockey and swimming, in all regions may practice and play beginning September 21. Cuomo says school sports must follow the Department of Health's issued guidance -- no travel practice or plan permitted outside of the schools region or contiguous region/county until October 19. Higher-risk sports with full physical contact like tackle football, wrestling, rugby and ice hockey may continue to practice, but are not authorized to play.
University in CT bars students' return amid Danbury spike
A spike in coronavirus cases in Danbury has prompted Western Connecticut State University to temporarily move all classes online and bar students from returning to residence halls for at least two weeks. Nearly 900 students were expected to begin moving into dorms on Sunday, but school President John Clark announced the new restrictions on Saturday. About 60 students who moved in early are being told to stay on campus for the next two weeks, and commuting students must stay off campus, he said.
NYC Outdoor Learning Plan
The outdoor learning plan will apply to all public, charter, and even private schools in the city.
- Principals can set up classrooms in their schoolyards and request additional space starting Monday.
- Any school that applies by Friday 8/28 will have a response next week.
- Prioritizing the 27 hardest-hit neighborhoods and schools with no useable outdoor space.
Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island reopening
Statue of Liberty Museum and the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration partially reopened on Monday. The interior of the Statue of Liberty, including the pedestal and crown, remains closed and will be included as part of a later reopening phase.
Gyms reopen in New York state
For fitness enthusiasts outside of New York City, Monday is the day they can return to gyms. On Long Island and in other locations, many gyms are opening their doors at 33 percent capacity and with other restrictions in place.
Irregularities at NFL lab
The NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners. The New York Jets said they had 10 false positives and the Chicago Bears said they had nine. The league has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results "while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests." The NFL did not identify the teams or say how many tests were positive.
NYC contract tracing program
New York City officials say its contact tracing program has met its goal of reaching about 90 percent of newly diagnosed people. The program has also completed 75% of its interviews. This comes after a slow start in June when more than 11,000 infected New Yorkers didn't provide the names of others they might have exposed. Only six in ten of the contacts who are named completed interviews, well short of the city's goal, leaving health officials to wonder what might have been.
Italy cases on the rise
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Italy. Officials say there were more than 900 new daily cases reported for the first time since May. Nine deaths were reported. The health ministry says most of the new infections are among Italians returning from summertime travel and because there is also increased testing.
Stay at home in Madrid
In Spain, Madrid has recommended people in the most affected areas of the city to stay at home. Thousands of new cases have been reported in the past few days. People are being urged to avoid unnecessary trips and meetings, and those in the worst-hit areas are being told to stay at home. Spain eased its lockdown at the end of June.
