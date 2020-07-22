Coronavirus

COVID Live Updates: 2% positivity rate in NYC; US signs Pfizer vaccine contract

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The indicators continue to hold steady in New York City with 2% of people being tested for the coronavirus testing positive.

Zero deaths were reported in New York City on Monday, according to the state's data.

Meantime, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Wednesday that the U.S. has signed a contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop. The U.S. could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement, Azar said.

Here are more of today's headlines:

YOGA STUDIOS IN NJ
Facilities that are licensed health clubs can only open their indoor areas for 1-on-1, individualized training. However, yoga and pilates studios which are not licensed health clubs fall under the definition of "indoor recreation." They can only open to 25% of capacity, must observe social distancing, and all participants and instructors must be masked.

NEW LOW IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced hospitalizations were down Tuesday to 714, a new low since March 18. The state also reported nine deaths and 1.04 percent of tests came back positive.

CALIFORNIA SURPASSES NY IN CASES
California's confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation. John's Hopkins University data showed Wednesday that California now has about 1,200 more cases than New York. However, New York's 32,250 deaths are by far the highest total in the country and four times more than California's tally, and its rate of confirmed infections of about 2,100 per 100,000 people is twice California's rate.

TRI-STATE QUARANTINE TRAVEL LIST
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut added 10 states to the list from which travelers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Alaska, Delaware (re-added), Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington (re-added). Minnesota has been removed from the list.

LIQUOR LICENSE SUSPENSIONS
A number of New York bars and restaurants took a hit from the state Tuesday amid ongoing crowding and social distancing violations. The New York State Liquor Authority suspended 27 licenses statewide and brought 410 charges against establishments.

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.


7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



