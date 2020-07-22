COVID Live Updates: 2% positivity rate in NYC; US signs Pfizer vaccine contract

Zero deaths were reported in New York City on Monday, according to the state's data.
Meantime, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Wednesday that the U.S. has signed a contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop. The U.S. could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement, Azar said.
Here are more of today's headlines:
YOGA STUDIOS IN NJ
Facilities that are licensed health clubs can only open their indoor areas for 1-on-1, individualized training. However, yoga and pilates studios which are not licensed health clubs fall under the definition of "indoor recreation." They can only open to 25% of capacity, must observe social distancing, and all participants and instructors must be masked.
NEW LOW IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced hospitalizations were down Tuesday to 714, a new low since March 18. The state also reported nine deaths and 1.04 percent of tests came back positive.
CALIFORNIA SURPASSES NY IN CASES
California's confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation. John's Hopkins University data showed Wednesday that California now has about 1,200 more cases than New York. However, New York's 32,250 deaths are by far the highest total in the country and four times more than California's tally, and its rate of confirmed infections of about 2,100 per 100,000 people is twice California's rate.
TRI-STATE QUARANTINE TRAVEL LIST
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut added 10 states to the list from which travelers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Alaska, Delaware (re-added), Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington (re-added). Minnesota has been removed from the list.
LIQUOR LICENSE SUSPENSIONS
A number of New York bars and restaurants took a hit from the state Tuesday amid ongoing crowding and social distancing violations. The New York State Liquor Authority suspended 27 licenses statewide and brought 410 charges against establishments.
WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address