Coronavirus Vaccine: 41% fully vaccinated in US, but rate of daily shots slows

But there are concerns about the rate of vaccinations slowing down.
More than 138 million Americans are fully vaccinated.
That's about 41% of the population.
The CDC says about 1 million shots are now being administered daily, and that's down from the more than the 3 million a day we saw administered during April.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Central Park Mega-Concert
COVID rates are continuing to decline in New York City and Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to celebrate the city's reopening with a Mega-Concert in Central Park.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has enlisted music producer, Clive Davis, 89, to organize the big show.
The Mega-Concert is tentatively set for August 21st. The mayor is aiming for the concert to be part of "Homecoming Week" in New York City.
NY not lifting school mask mandate, at least for now
New York had been set to lift mask mandates at schools starting Monday, but the NYS Department of Education has told administrators that mask rules remain in place. The Education Department sent a letter to school districts stating that no rule changes had occurred. Last week, Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker had sent a letter to the CDC seemingly informing them that schools would be able to operate without requiring masks beginning Monday, but the state now says that's not what the letter was stating.
UK official says variant may delay lockdown lift
Britain's health secretary says the delta variant, which is fast becoming the dominant coronavirus variant in the U.K., is 40% more transmissible compared to the country's existing strains. Matt Hancock acknowledged Sunday that the rise in delta variant cases may delay the government's plan to lift most remaining lockdown restrictions on June 21. He also said he wouldn't rule out continuing measures such as face masks in public settings and working from home where possible.
France reports multiple cases of variant
French health authorities are racing to contain scattered cases of the more contagious delta virus variant, as the country prepares to reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors and celebrates plunging COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates. Health Minister Olivier Veran said Sunday that France has multiple clusters of the variant, first identified in India, notably in the southwest Landes region. Speaking on BFM television, Veran said the variant hadn't spread widely into the community and that health investigators are working to trace cases and stop their spread.
Pilgrims return to Spain's 'El Camino' paths after pandemic
Committing to the pilgrim's path has for centuries been a source of renewal for those willing to put their lives on hold and spend days, weeks or even months crossing Spain along the Camino de Santiago, a journey that takes hikers to the reported burial place of the apostle St. James. But after a year of being kept off the Way of St. James due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, soul-searchers hoping to heal wounds left by the coronavirus are once again strapping on backpacks and following trails marked with a seashell emblem to the shrine in the city of Santiago de Compostela. Some travelers taking to the Camino are like Laura Ferrón, whose marriage ended during Spain's lockdown and who fears she might lose her job because the bank she works for plans massive layoffs. She and two lifelong friends flew from their homes in Spain's North Africa enclave of Ceuta to spend a week walking the final 100 kilometers (62 miles) of the pilgrimage route.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question