Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 60% of US adults have at least 1 dose of COVID vaccine

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The US has reached a "landmark day" in the COVID-19 pandemic as 60% of American adults have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.In addition, more than 4.1 million young people ages 12 to 17 have received their first dose, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.And more people of color are getting vaccinated -- marking "encouraging national trends," said White House COVID-19 Response Team senior adviser Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.In the past two weeks, 51% of those vaccinated in the US were people of color. That's higher than the 40% of the general population these groups represent.Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting governmental entities in Texas - including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials - from requiring or mandating mask wearing. He said public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. After June 4, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus. Beginning May 21, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the Executive Order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.Westchester County's Department of Transportation announced face coverings remain required on Bee-Line Buses and paratransit regardless of vaccination status.The Brooklyn Nets are partnering with the New York City Mayor's Office and DocGo to open a COVID-19 vaccination site for qualified individuals ages 12 years and older. Beginning with the Nets' first home game of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Saturday, May 22, vaccines will be available to eligible New Yorkers and ticketed fans. Officials say the vaccination site will be located at 140 Flatbush Avenue, across the street from Barclays Center, with appointments available the day before and the day of every Nets home game throughout the NBA Playoffs.For the first time in months, people across England are meeting indoors at pubs, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and elsewhere as coronavirus rules were relaxed this week. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britons to be cautious and some of the scientists advising him say restrictions might need to be reimposed quickly because of a worrying variant first detected in India The nation's top infectious disease expert is acknowledging "confusion" after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most instances, even indoors. Dr. Anthony Fauci tells ABC News, "The problem and the issue is that we don't have any way of knowing who is vaccinated and who's not vaccinated."New York state will end mask mandates and adopt CDC guidelines for the fully vaccinated beginning Wednesday, but New York City's health commissioner is still recommending masks indoors . Dr. David Chokshi said he will still wear a mask indoors -- and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.