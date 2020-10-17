Coronavirus Updates: Another outbreak aboard US Navy ship

The service members were taken off the ship to receive medical treatment and went into isolation.
In March, more than 1,000 of the almost 4,900 members tested positive.
The spring outbreak led to the firing of the ship's captain and resignation of the acting navy secretary.
NYC schools positivity rate low in schools, but testing concerns linger
As New York City efforts its crackdown on clusters, there are encouraging numbers for schools. However, there are testing concerns.
Brooklyn Diocese loses case against NY's COVID restrictions
A judge ruled against the Diocese of Brooklyn and their lawsuit opposing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's newly ordered COVID restrictions in red zones. In a statement released on Friday, the diocese agreed to abide by the restrictions despite their disappointment in the ruling.
Only 4 US counties have 0 confirmed coronavirus cases
Americans watched as the novel coronavirus swept through the country this year, eyes glued to colorful maps tracking the virus like a storm as it blasted through New York, spread through meatpacking plants in the Midwest and ravaged schools and nursing homes in the South and West. The virus' presence became ubiquitous in the United States. In mid-May, 231 of the nation's 3,143 counties had reported no cases of COVID-19. By mid-October, only six U.S. counties reported being COVID-free. This week, as the virus rages toward a third peak, with new infections concentrated in the Midwest and upwards of 50,000 cases a day nationwide, that number shrunk to four.
Bryant Park's Winter Village returns this year -- with changes
There is some good news for holiday enthusiasts as one of the city's beloved holiday markets and ice skating rinks will be returning for its 19th season at the end of October. The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will kick off Oct. 30 and will go until March 7, 2021. Visitors can expect many of the same holiday traditions and winter festivities -- but of course some changes will be made this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
People with blood type O may have lower risk of COVID-19 infection and severe illness, two new studies suggest
People with blood type O may be less vulnerable to COVID-19 and have a reduced likelihood of getting severely ill, according to two studies published Wednesday. Experts say more research is needed. The research provides further evidence that blood type (also known as blood group) may play a role in a person's susceptibility to infection and their chance of having a severe bout of the disease. The reasons for this link aren't clear and more research is needed to say what implications, if any, it has for patients.
World Health Organization questions benefits of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir
The World Health Organization is casting doubt on the effectiveness of Remdesivir, the only anti-viral drug authorized for the treatment of COVID-19 in the United States. A study conducted by the WHO found that the treatment had no substantial effect on a patient's chance of survival.
