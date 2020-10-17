Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: Another outbreak aboard US Navy ship

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A naval spokesperson confirms that a small number of sailors who serve on the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive.

The service members were taken off the ship to receive medical treatment and went into isolation.

In March, more than 1,000 of the almost 4,900 members tested positive.

The spring outbreak led to the firing of the ship's captain and resignation of the acting navy secretary.

