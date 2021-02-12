Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Biden Administration secures 200M more doses for use by summer

The administration has now secured 200 million additional doses from Pfizer and Moderna to be delivered this summer.
Looking ahead, Dr. Anthony Fauci says anyone who wants a vaccine should be able to get one by spring.
"I would imagine by the time we get to April, that would be what I call for better wording, open season," Dr. Fauci said.
Fauci also says that he thinks children as young as first grade could be authorized to get the shots by September.
What to know about coronavirus:
Here are more of today's headlines:
Gov. Cuomo meeting with President Biden Friday
President Biden will meet with a group of governors and mayors Friday morning to discuss his COVID-19 rescue plan. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is one of the participants in the meeting along with the governors of Arkansas, New Mexico and Maryland as well as mayors from several major U.S. cities.
New Jersey man left coping with loss of 4 family members from COVID-19
A New Jersey man is now left with a situation he can only describe as "unreal." Ed Kemble is still in shock, now coping with the deaths of four family members who lived with him after contracting COVID-19.
103-year-old matriarch gets COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to 7 On Your Side
The family of a soon to be 104-year-old woman said that despite their best efforts, their matriarch was shut out from getting her first COVID-19 vaccination shot. That's when 7 On Your Side went everywhere from City Hall up to Albany to get this centenarian scheduled.
Trump's COVID-19 condition was so concerning that doctors considered putting him on a ventilator: Source
Former President Donald Trump's condition after testing positive for COVID-19 became so concerning last October that there was talk of putting him on a ventilator, according to what Trump told one person at the time.
The detail raises questions about whether the former President's condition was worse than officials were willing to publicly acknowledge, a development first reported in detail by the New York Times Thursday.
'COVID angels' help Westchester Co. seniors book vaccination appointments
Hundreds of volunteers dubbed "COVID angels" are helping senior citizens in Westchester County book vaccination appointments.
Loretta London of Tarrytown and her husband started making calls and navigating web sites for friends in January after having trouble securing appointments for themselves.
1.7 million counterfeit 3M N95 masks seized from Queens warehouse
Officials announced Thursday the seizure of over 1.7 million counterfeit 3M N95 face masks stockpiled in a Long Island City warehouse and the arrest of the warehouse manager.
Authorities say the counterfeit goods were ready for sale to unsuspecting medical workers.
World's 2nd oldest person, French nun who survived COVID, celebrates 117th birthday with wine, prayer
A French nun who is believed to be the world's second-oldest person was celebrating her 117th birthday in style on Thursday. There were plans for Champagne and red wine, a feast with her favorite dessert, a Mass in her honor, and other treats to toast Sister André's exceptional longevity through two world wars and a recent coronavirus infection.
New Jersey coronavirus update: COVID-19 vaccine arrives at CVS, Rite-Aid stores
The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at CVS Pharmacy and Rite-Aid locations across New Jersey, though all appointments are already booked.
Eligibility includes people age 65 and over, anyone 16 and up with medical conditions as defined by the CDC, and first responders.
Citi Field opened for vaccinations starting on Wednesday, February 10. Half of the doses there are reserved for Queens residents and the other half is for drivers with TLC licenses and food delivery workers. The site will be open 24 hours a day from Wednesday to Saturday. CLICK HERE for signup information or call 877-VAX4NYC.
