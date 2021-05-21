Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: White House partners with dating apps to encourage vaccination

In an effort to encourage younger Americans to get vaccinated, the White House is working with dating apps to offer badges, premium content, profile boosts, and more for vaccinated users.
There will also be filters on apps to search only for vaccinated people.
Research by OK Cupid shows users who are vaccinated get 14% more matches than those who don't plan to get the shot.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NY to reward vaccinations with $20 lottery tickets
New Yorkers can get a free lottery ticket if they get vaccinated next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday. Cuomo said the pace of vaccinations has slowed: New York has recorded an average of 123,806 daily shots in arms over the past 14 days. That's down 43% from 216,040 as of April 12.
"If you were undecided or dubious about getting a vaccine, now you have an added bonus. Don't miss this chance," Cuomo said.
As part of the "Vax and Scratch" pilot program, if someone gets vaccinated at one of the state's 10 mass vaccination sites between May 24 and 28, they'll receive a scratch-off ticket for the $5 million Mega Multiplier Lottery.
NY area airports will soon have pop-up vaccine sites
New York plans to set up pop-up vaccination sites at seven airports across the state for U.S. residents, including airport workers. At a briefing Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the sites will be open for walk-in vaccinations on a first come, first served basis utilizing the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Cuomo warned that vaccinations would be required in many places as people head out on summer vacations.
"That vaccination is going to be required by more and more countries and states to allow access to visitors, you watch," Cuomo said.
Mask use debated, vaccination rates drop, incentives push for herd immunity in the Tri-State
Small business owners are left trying to figure out how to govern New York's new indoor mask guidance based upon a customer's vaccination status. Some businesses say they will not ask customers if they've been vaccinated, and plan to operate on an honor system. Other places say they plan to ask for proof of vaccination and then seat unvaccinated people away from vaccinated people. Even at businesses allowing masks to be removed, many customers said they will mostly keep their mask on. Many people were still walking around New York City in masks despite the relaxation of the mask requirement.
NYC eliminates hotel room occupancy tax for the summer
Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order eliminating New York City's hotel room occupancy tax for the summer in an effort to help accelerate the recovery of the hotel industry, which has been particularly hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 5.875% tax rate will be eliminated from June 1 through August 31, and the mayor hopes the action will help hotels keep their doors open, retain jobs, and gain a more stable footing as the city continues its path toward a full recovery.
"As our COVID rates continue to plummet and we continue to drive a recovery for all of us, tourists will be coming back to New York City in droves," de Blasio said. "We're ready for them. By eliminating the hotel room occupancy tax for this summer, we're accelerating our economic recovery, saving jobs and providing relief for one of our hardest-hit industries."
NJ to offer vaccine incentives as part of 'Operation Jersey Summer'
As part of "Operation Jersey Summer," a number of COVID-19 vaccine incentives will be offered to residents in the state of New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement Wednesday from Island Beach State Park in Seaside Park.
