Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases rising in 25 states; President Trump lashes out at FDA

The virus has claimed the lives of more than 176,000 Americans.
This as the Centers for Disease Control says the death toll could climb as high as 200 thousand over the next three weeks.
As drug companies race to find a vaccine, President Donald Trump is targeting the Food and Drug Administration, claiming that the agency is delaying a possible vaccine until after the November election.
Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday a new record-low COVID-19 test positivity rate of 0.69 percent and the lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations dropped to 483, a new low since March 16, and the number of patients in ICUs dropped to 116, a new low since March 15. Intubations matched a previous low of 56.
Outbreak in Connecticut
Residents of Danbury are being urged to take precautions after what officials have described as a "serious outbreak" of the new coronavirus.
NYC contract tracing program
New York City officials say its contact tracing program has met its goal of reaching about 90 percent of newly diagnosed people. The program has also completed 75% of its interviews. This comes after a slow start in June when more than 11,000 infected New Yorkers didn't provide the names of others they might have exposed.
Only six in ten of the contacts who are named completed interviews, well short of the city's goal, leaving health officials to wonder what might have been.
Italy cases on the rise
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Italy. Officials say there were more than 900 new daily cases reported for the first time since May. Nine deaths were reported. The health ministry says most of the new infections are among Italians returning from summertime travel and because there is also increased testing.
Stay at home in Madrid
In Spain, Madrid has recommended people in the most affected areas of the city to stay at home. Thousands of new cases have been reported in the past few days. People are being urged to avoid unnecessary trips and meetings, and those in the worst-hit areas are being told to stay at home. Spain eased its lockdown at the end of June.
NYC converting 1-hour parking meters to 2-hour meters
New York City announced Friday that beginning in October, all 1-hour parking meters will be converted to 2-hour meters citywide in order to offer drivers more time to shop or dine. There will be no change in meter rates for the first hour, with higher rates only for the second hour of parking. CLICK HERE for the NYC Parking Rate Map.
New Jersey gyms reopening?
Gyms in New Jersey remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the state may be getting closer to taking steps toward reopening. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state will watch New York's reopening of gyms process, which starts Monday.
