Coronavirus Updates: CDC delays guidance on schools; NYC poised for Phase 4

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio said that New York City was still on track to enter Phase 4 of reopening on Monday, but with some modifications.Governor Andrew Cuomo had said Thursday that if New York City enters Phase 4 on Monday, it would not include any additional indoor activities."We are still seeing issues, not just in the bars and restaurants, but all across the country. Inside, interior spaces, air-conditioned spaces, where the virus is tending to spread. So, we will take that precaution in New York City," he said.A decision expected by 4:00 p.m. on Friday from Cuomo.Here are more of today's headlines:Additional guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on schools reopening won't be released until the end of July, a spokesman confirmed to ABC News "CDC's Reopening Schools Safely documents will not be released this week; instead the full set will be published before the end of the month," the spokesman said. "These science- and evidence-based resources and tools will provide additional information for administrators, teachers and staff, parents, caregivers and guardians, as together we work towards the public health-oriented goal of safely opening schools this fall."President Trump said the existing guidance for schools, which mandated things like masks and 6 feet of distance among students, is too tough and expensive to implement.New Jersey will now ask travelers from other states flying into the state to fill out an electronic survey. After filling out a survey, a representative from the health department will call them and remind them of the 14-day voluntary quarantine. Compliance is expected. Signs will be placed at airports to provide info to travelers starting on Monday.The survey will be accessible by:- Texting NJTRAVEL to 898211- Visiting: http://covid19.nj.gov/njtravel - Scanning a QR code on airport postersNJ Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation providing his administration with the full authority to borrow essential funds to secure the core services the state will rely upon as the pandemic ends.Murphy also created the Governor's Disaster Recovery Office. This office will serve as the center point of contact and coordination for COVID-19 recovery programs funded through the CARES Act and other sources of federal funds.A COVID-19 Compliance Task Force will be headed by the NJ Comptroller Kevin Walsh to:- Review all COVID-related procurements above a certain dollar threshold- Ensure internal controls- Provide compliance training to all agencies receiving COVID-19 fundsAlternate Side Parking will resume on July 20, for the week. People will not need to move their vehicle multiple times, just on the last day listed on their side of the street on posted signs.More than 4,000 travel nurses came to New York City to work in public hospitals at the height of the pandemic. Now that they're back home, some of them are reflecting on what they experienced and speaking out about what more could be done to help protect patients and front line workers in case a second outbreak happens.Dozens of New York City nurses, touted as heroes during the pandemic, are now facing a battle with the cityover parking tickets . nurses say the problem is they didn't have time to come out mid-shift to move their cars because they were busy in the hospital saving lives. Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with several registered nurses who say the tickets were not left on their windshield.Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suing Atlanta's mayor and city council to block the city from enforcing its mandate to wear a mask in public and other rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic . Kemp said all state residents should wear masks when in public to curb the spread of the virus, but he will not enforce it through an executive order.Cases in Florida continued to rise, with 11,548 new cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the state's Department of Health.There were also an additional 128 deaths, bringing the total to 4,910, according to the department. More than 20,000 are hospitalized.There were more than 436,000 new coronavirus cases in the United States from last Thursday to Wednesday, marking an 18.4% increase from the previous week, according to an internal FEMA memo obtained by ABC News The national test positivity rate also increased from 9.4% to 9.9% in the last seven days and the case fatality rate reached 3.9%, according to the memo.The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) voted to delay the official start date of the fall 2020 sports season , cancel the fall 2020 Regional and State Championships and prepare to implement a condensed season schedule in January 2021 if highschool sports remain prohibited throughout 2020 due to COVID-19. The decision came at the recommendation of the NYSPHSAA COVID-19 Task Force.Governor Cuomo announced Thursday a new "three strikes" policy that will require bars and restaurants to close after they receive three citations for failing to follow rules, including mask-wearing and keeping people 6 feet (2 meters) apart. Cuomo said the state's fielding thousands of complaints on top of "significant evidence of failure to comply" among restaurants and businesses, particularly downstate. He said "egregious violations" can still result in the immediate loss of a liquor license, and warned that the state would post names of restaurants and bars in violation.