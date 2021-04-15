Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: CDC expects decision on J&J vaccine in 10 days

The experts on the board say they need more information about the rare blood clots that have been reported.
So far half a dozen patients have been identified out of the nearly seven million who were vaccinated with the J&J shot.
One of them, a 45-year-old from Virginia, has died. Officials say some of the women have pre-existing conditions but none known to cause blood clots.
The experts looking to see if there are any common factors linking the cases.
In a newly released statement, Johnson & Johnson said in part, "We continue to believe in the positive benefit-risk profile of our vaccine."
The CDC panel expects to make a decision on the vaccine in the next 10 days.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
NY to extend restaurant curfew, allow fans at horse & auto racing events
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday New York will be easing restrictions for dining and certain sporting events. Restaurants in the state will be allowed to stay open until midnight and catered events until 1 a.m., starting Monday, April 19. Cuomo also said the state will allow fans back to horsing and auto racing tracks with restrictions starting April 23.
Brazil COVID situation dire
Officials say healthcare in the most populous state of Brazil is on the verge of collapse. That's according to Sao Paulo's health secretary.
It comes as the state expects to run out of crucial drugs needed to sedate covid patients for intubation in the next few days.
Sao Paulo has one of the country's most sophisticated hospital networks.
What to know about schools, employers requiring the COVID vaccine
While the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to beat the pandemic, many want to know if a business or school can require you to get vaccinated.
The road back goes down an essential path as universities have jumped to the forefront, requiring students get immunized before classes start in the fall.
Empty middle seats on airplanes can reduce risk of COVID-19 exposure by up to 57%, CDC study says
Leaving middle seats vacant on airplanes can significantly reduce a passenger's risk of being exposed to COVID-19, a new study suggests.
The risk of being exposed to the virus may be reduced by 23% to 57% on single-aisle and twin-aisle aircraft when middle seats are vacant compared with a full occupancy flight, according to the study published on Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
7 On Your Side with tips to know before taking next trip amid coronavirus pandemic
Want to get away? It's called revenge travel -- getting back at COVID for clipping our wings all year -- but before taking off, take note before spending money and time, so a long-awaited vacation isn't ruined. 7 On Your Side provides tips on things to know before going on that trip.
Advertisement
Health passports could be key to audiences returning to live events
Health passports could become as common as a driver's license. Many believe they are key to larger audiences returning to live events safely.
Data suggests 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in the thousands across U.S.
The COVID-19 vaccines might make you feel invincible, but the reality is they aren't foolproof.
The CDC calls them breakthrough infections and we don't know exactly how many of these cases there are, but data from states suggests it's in the thousands.
Northwell Health opening trauma center for workers impacted by COVID-19
Nearly two million New Yorkers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with over 50,000 deaths, and perhaps the hardest hit are the frontline medical workers who have worked tirelessly over the past year to treat desperately ill patients while dealing with their own feelings of trauma, grief and loss. Now, Northwell Health is launching the Center for Traumatic Stress, Resilience and Recovery to offer help to employees at the system's 23 hospitals and their families who are struggling with these issues.
What the suspension of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine means for you
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration on April 13 halted use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that has been given to 6.8 million people in the U.S.
The pause is due to reports of blood clotting in six people who have received the vaccine. One woman died, and another has been hospitalized in critical condition. Dr. William Petri, an infectious disease physician and immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers questions to help put this development in context.
FEMA overwhelmed by calls on 1st day to apply for COVID funeral assistance
Families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 can now get help with funeral expenses from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, though the program got off to a bumpy start. The agency on Monday launched a hotline -- 844-684-6333 -- to apply for up to $9,000 in assistance per burial. While FEMA has aided families with disaster-related burial costs in the past, the COVID-19 effort is the largest of its type. Some $2 billion was allocated as part of the $900 billion relief deal Congress approved in December, while the Democrats' $1.9 trillion package last month bolstered it by providing the agency with an additional $50 billion to use for coronavirus-related costs.
NYC students opting-in
City officials say 51,000 students have opted back into New York City public schools to finish out the school year. Students returning in all grades will return on April 26.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
aa