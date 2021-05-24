Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: CDC investigates rare incidents of heart issue in teens after shot

The agency's vaccine safety group says there have been "relatively few" cases of myocarditis.
That's an inflammation of the heart muscle.
Most of the cases are young men, and happened about four days after vaccination.
The CDC isn't sure if the condition is directly related to the vaccine.
Health officials are still urging anyone 12 and older to get their shot.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC public schools to fully reopen Sept. 13
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced schools will fully reopen Sept. 13 without a remote option.
NYC vaccine incentives
Mayor de Blasio announced a new incentive for getting vaccinated in the city: The NYC Vaccine Contest.
A contest will be held each week and winners will be announced the following week. Anyone getting newly vaccinated at a city-run vaccination site qualifies.
The prizes include:
Staycation packages
Concert tickets
Broadway shows
And more...
The contests run through early July. This week the prizes are 10 one-year passes to Crunch Fitness, and 50 3-day passes to the Governor's Ball.
NJ man stuck in COVID-ravaged India returns home after help from Sen. Menendez
A New Jersey man who was stuck in India while COVID-19 ravaged the country is now back home with his family. Ashu Mahajan had traveled to India to care for his father, but couldn't return to the U.S. because the consulate was closed.
NY vaccine lottery begins
New Yorkers can get a free lottery ticket worth up to $5 million if they get vaccinated starting today at state-run vaccination sites. As part of the "Vax and Scratch" pilot program, if someone gets vaccinated at one of the state's 10 mass vaccination sites between May 24 and 28, they'll receive a scratch-off ticket for the $5 million Mega Multiplier Lottery. A ticket normally costs $20. The top prize is $5 million, but anyone who has a ticket has a one-in-nine chance of winning something.
NJ expected to lift indoor mask mandate Friday
Governor Phil Murphy is expected to announce that the state will align with CDC guidance on mask use. It's expected that the governor will lift the indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people on Friday, just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend holiday.
COVID testing's value shrinks as vaccines beat back virus
Federal health officials' new, more relaxed recommendations on masks have all but eclipsed another major change in guidance from the government: Fully vaccinated Americans can largely skip getting tested for the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that most people who have received the full course of shots and have no COVID-19 symptoms don't need to be screened for the virus, even if exposed to someone infected.
The change represents a new phase in the epidemic after nearly a year in which testing was the primary weapon against the virus. Vaccines are now central to the response and have driven down hospitalizations and deaths dramatically.
New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June
New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus.
As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely resumed. Hugs and unmasked crowds returned to the White House, a Mardi Gras-style parade marched through Alabama's port city of Mobile, and even states that have stuck to pandemic-related restrictions readied to drop them. However, health experts also cautioned that not enough Americans have been vaccinated to completely extinguish the virus, leaving the potential for new variants that could extend the pandemic.
15,000 fans attend Knicks 1st playoff game at MSG
Madison Square Garden welcomed 15,000 fans to watch playoff basketball, but there were a number of restrictions in place. This follows the largest crowd in over a year at the Barclays Center as the Brooklyn Nets say 14,391 fans filled the stands Saturday night -- 93% of the spectators were fully vaccinated.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question