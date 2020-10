Coronavirus Updates: CDC predicts COVID death total could exceed 250,000 in the U.S. by Thanksgiving

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The CDC predicts another 15,000 to 28,000 new deaths in the US over the next three weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.That would mean a total of 243,000 to 256,000 American lives lost by November 21, just a few days before the holiday.The CDC's prediction is based on a weekly ensemble forecast, an average of 47 different models.Connecticut's positivity rate has reached 6.1% "This 6.1 may be a harbinger of things to come. It's going to get worse before it gets better," Governor Lamont said. 11 towns were added to Red Alert status, mostly in southeastern Connecticut. 30 communities are now on the red alert. 53 others are under orange alert status. The state reported 70,446 positive COVID cases as well as 4,609 deaths, five new. The state's positivity rate is now 6.1%. The state administered 21,739 tests and 1,319 came back positive. There are also 321 patients hospitalized due to COVID.Solano County health officials confirmed the first case of a flu and COVID-19 co-infection in the county on Thursday. The Solano County resident is under the age of 65.CVS is working with the federal government's Operation Warp Speed to prepare for vaccine distribution. That includes getting all residents in participated nursing homes fully vaccinated within three weeks of a vaccine being approved. CVS says it's prepared to take on half of the nation's nursing home facilities. Once that happens, vaccines will be made available for the general public by appointment only.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says that a second wave of the coronavirus is not off in the future, it's happening now . Many cases are linked to small gatherings in private homes, he said, as the state reported 1,477 new cases of COVID-19 with a 1.25 rate of transmission."It is coming and it is coming now," Murphy said. "Get back to the level of vigilance you showed six months ago so we can beat back this second wave."Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the daily indicators for the coronavirus in New York City are "concerning." The city's daily COVID positivity rate is at 2.70% and the 7-day average at 1.92%. There are 81 patients hospitalized daily with 532 reported cases, just below the city's threshold of 550.Khloe Kardashian says she had tested positive for the coronavirus. The reality star confirmed her previous diagnosis in a Wednesday sneak peek clip of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The bedridden Kardashian spoke in the video with a hoarse voice. "Just found out that I do have corona," she said in the teaser of the episode, which was filmed months ago. A teaser in September showed Kardashian being tested for the virus. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days." Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She said she had a burning sensation while coughing.Several cities in New Jersey have decided to close nonessential businesses early as the state looks to contain an alarming spike of COVID-19 cases. Newark announced strict new restrictions earlier this week, with Paterson and now Hoboken following suit. Jersey City, however, has elected not to institute a crackdown.A New York Giants player has tested positive for COVID-19 , the team said in a statement Thursday. The player, who has not been identified, was "immediately self-isolated," and contact tracing has started. "All of the player's close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today," said the statement. "Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely. We are working closely with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps." The Giants added that the rest of the team is continuing to follow its normal practice and meeting schedule.Americans are stockpiling again , experts say, but the days of toilet paper troubles shouldn't come back to haunt us. As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the United States, many companies are making sure grocery store shelves stay stocked. Food manufacturers, caught off guard by the crush of demand when the coronavirus first hit the U.S. last spring, are upping production in hopes of avoiding potential shortages.A Maryland man was arrested for trespassing after refusing to wear a mask and follow directions at his polling place. Daniel Swain, 52, was one of two men who had the cops called on them for refusing to follow rules while trying to cast their ballot. Deputies with Harford County Sheriff's Office arrived at the polling place Monday, the first day of early voting. Poll workers called deputies after two men refused to wear a mask or vote in a designated voting location set aside specifically for people who refused to wear masks.Disneyland Paris is temporarily closing again as France enters a second nationwide lockdown to curb a surge in coronavirus infections. The closure starts at the end of the day on Thursday and is "in line with the latest direction from the French authorities," Disneyland Paris said in a statement. It hopes to open for the holiday season and will be taking reservations from December 19 through January 3 "based on prevailing conditions and government guidance at that time," it added. The theme park will be shut from January 4 through February 12.A new wave of lockdowns and business closings is sweeping across France, Germany and other places in Europe as surging coronavirus infections there. The World Health Organization says the European region - which includes Russia, Turkey, Israel and Central Asia, according to its definition - accounted for almost half of the 2.8 million new coronavirus cases reported globally last week. The U.N. health agency said virus-related deaths were also on the rise in Europe, with about a 35% spike since the previous week, as well as hospitalizations due to COVID-19.You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone