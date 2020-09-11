Coronavirus Live Updates: Concerning spike in cases at SUNY Albany

There have been 40 positives cases among SUNY Albany students since the semester started.
The school says it is working with the county health department to isolate and quarantine impacted students.
Health officials say if the outbreak is not brought under control, the school will have to cancel all in- person activities.
What to know about coronavirus:
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Here are more of today's headlines:
UFT announces staff member COVID cases
The United Federation of Teachers has revealed 16 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The teachers started reporting to school on Tuesday. Students are supposed to return for in-school learning on September 21.
Breakout star of 'Jagged Little Pill' gets creative during Broadway shutdown
This week marks a full six months since theaters went dark. It's unprecedented, and those who make their living on Broadway have had to get creative to stay busy.
For Lauren Patten, the breakout star of "Jagged Little Pill," her show had to go dark at the moment she was finally making her mark after years of learning her craft. While she hopes to go back on stage next year as "Jo," right now she is no longer hearing the sound of applause every night.
Senate Republican's COVID-19 relief bill fails 52-47
Senate Democrats scuttled a scaled-back GOP coronavirus rescue package on Thursday, saying the measure shortchanged too many pressing needs as the pandemic continues its assault on the country.
The mostly party-line vote capped weeks of wrangling over a fifth relief bill that all sides say they want but are unable to deliver. The bipartisan spirit that powered earlier aid measures has given way to election-season political combat and name-calling. The 52-47 vote fell well short of what was needed to overcome a filibuster and seems likely to end hopes for coronavirus relief before the November election.
MTA mask enforcement
Starting Monday, not wearing a mask on MTA buses and trains is punishable with a $50 fine.
Century 21 to shut down all locations after nearly 60 years
Century 21 Stores - a destination for bargain hunters looking for fat deals on designer dresses and shoes, cosmetics and housewares for nearly 60 years - has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is winding down its business, shutting all 13 stores across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.
Century 21 joins more than two dozen retailers who have filed for bankruptcy since the pandemic which forced non-essential stores to temporarily close.
NY high school fall sports considered high-risk delayed until spring
Officials in New York are pushing back the start of some fall sports to spring which will cause spring sports to be delayed as well.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that football, volleyball and competitive cheer seasons will now start on March 1. Those sports are considered high risk.
Trump defends 'playing down' COVID-19 after new book reveals president called virus 'deadly stuff' in Feb
Try as he might to change the subject, President Donald Trump can't escape the coronavirus. In April, the president tried to shift the public's focus to the economy. In July, to defending the country's "heritage." In September, to enforcing "law and order." But all along the way, the death toll from the coronavirus continued to mount.
And now, Trump's own words are redirecting attention to his handling of the pandemic when he can least afford it - less than two months before Election Day.
East Brunswick positive case and contacts
East Brunswick School District was notified that several students, representing several schools, were "close contacts" to someone testing positive for COVID-19 outside of EBPS and they attended schools on September 8th, as part of hybrid cohorts. As a precaution, those students and their siblings will quarantine for 14 days and participate virtually. They must remain symptom-free before returning to school, the district says.
NYC Schools positive COVID-19 cases
Two New York City public school teachers have tested positive in District 15 in Brooklyn, officials announced Wednesday.
They were identified only as a teacher at P.S.1 in Sunset Park and a teacher at M.S. 88 in Park Slope, and staffs of those schools have been notified.
"School staff have access to free, expedited testing, and we've encouraged all staff to get tested before they return to buildings while we continue to navigate the realities of a pandemic," the Department of Education said in a statement. "Our protocol is to immediately notify staff, and Test and Trace will begin an investigation to determine any close contacts. We'll require any staff identified as close contacts to quarantine, and remain vigilant to prevent spread."
A third possible case has been identified at P.S. 11 in District 13, but education officials said it has not yet been confirmed.
The United Federation of Teachers union released the following statement:
"Until we have a vaccine in place, the most effective tactics against the spread of the coronavirus have been masks and social distancing, along with testing and contract tracing. All of these are part of the city's safety plan. The plan anticipates that testing will sometimes show that asymptomatic individuals in schools have contracted the virus. The isolation and quarantine of such individuals, followed by aggressive contact tracing, are also key elements of the safety plan. We will be working with the city's Department of Education and NYC Health + Hospitals to make sure that all affected schools follow the quarantine and contact tracing guidelines."
NYC retirements jump as teachers grapple with COVID challenges
Despite a 28% decline in New York City teacher retirements in 2020, the number of New York City teachers announcing their retirement in September, just before the start of school, jumped over 28% compared to the same month last year, according to data obtained by 7 On Your Side Investigates from the NYC Teacher Retirement System.
The uptick in late retirement announcements follows a similar trend around the state as teachers grapple with challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.
Nassau home sales surge as millennials flee NYC amid coronavirus pandemic
Thousands of residents have fled New York City during the coronavirus pandemic, and it's unclear how many moves are permanent versus how many plan to return.
If it's more than six months, the city won't collect its more than 4% income tax, and property values will drop. But in suburban areas outside New York City, there's been a real estate boom. In Nassau County on Long Island, home sales are up more than 60%.
Indoor Dining Resumes Sept. 30 in NYC
Governor Andrew Cuomo said that thanks to the compliance by people in New York City, indoor dining will be able to resume at 25% capacity by the end of the month. He says that indoor dining will require temperature checks, one party of each group must leave contact information for contact tracers, no bar service, masks must be worn until seated at a table and tables must be six feet apart.
MORE NEWS: Moving companies turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: