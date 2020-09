Coronavirus Live Updates: Concerning spike in cases at SUNY Albany

Here are more of today's headlines:

EMBED >More News Videos The union representing teachers at New York City's schools say 16 school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

EMBED >More News Videos Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The University of Albany is watching a concerning spike in cases that could lead to shutting down in-person classes.There have been 40 positives cases among SUNY Albany students since the semester started.The school says it is working with the county health department to isolate and quarantine impacted students.Health officials say if the outbreak is not brought under control, the school will have to cancel all in- person activities.In a surprising reversal, the governing board for high schools sports in Suffolk County has postponed all sports this fall over concerns of spreading the coronavirus. In conjunction with its Athletic Council, County Athletic Directors, Safety Committee and Suffolk County Executive Board, Section XI will be postponing all sports until January 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The United Federation of Teachers has revealed 16 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The teachers started reporting to school on Tuesday. Students are supposed to return for in-school learning on September 21.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills into law that he hopes will ease long lines and wait times at Motor Vehicle Commission agencies throughout the state. One of them allows the MVC to use old photos of drivers who are 65 and older, which will allow them to renew their licenses online. The second gives state residents 120 days instead of 60 to register their vehicles and get New Jersey licenses during the pandemic.This week marks a full six months since theaters went dark. It's unprecedented, and those who make their living on Broadway have had to get creative to stay busy . For Lauren Patten, the breakout star of "Jagged Little Pill," her show had to go dark at the moment she was finally making her mark after years of learning her craft. While she hopes to go back on stage next year as "Jo," right now she is no longer hearing the sound of applause every night.