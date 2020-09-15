Coronavirus Live Updates: Cuomo says concert venues, comedy clubs too dangerous to reopen

"I am not in this job to cause people pain, so help me God, I want to say yes to everything," he said. "I want to see jobs and economy come back...We are not out of the woods. Everyone is feeling confident, good. Cocky is not good, and we are still in this."
Cuomo says it's also important to see what happens with colleges and kids being back at school, and with numbers already going up, it's important to keep an eye on everything before reopening more things he believes are not "essential."
"The rule is, you don't want to go over 1% infection rate,' he said. "Open as many things as you can to stay at 1%, that's what I'm doing...I have my foot down on the gas pedal as far as I can push it without going over the speed limit."
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC teachers raise new concerns over schools' readiness
There are real concerns that some New York City teachers might refuse to show up for the first day of class amid concerns over COVID-19 safety. At a protest on Monday in Brooklyn, teachers highlighted their concern over the fact that a handful of schools in the city that still lack proper ventilation. The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) also claims that 2000 additional teachers being brought in by the city to cover the new mix of in-person and virtual learning are not enough.
4 cases of COVID-19 reported in NYU freshman dorm
Four New York University students have now tested positive for COVID-19. School officials say they all live in the freshman dorm, Rubin Hall, in Greenwich Village. All 400 residents in the building have been asked to quarantine until at least the end of Tuesday.
Piece of antibody found to neutralize virus
There is a glimpse of hope in treating and possibly preventing COVID-19. Scientists with the University of Pittsburgh say they have identified a small piece of an antibody that neutralizes the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. They used the molecule to create a drug they believe can treat and even stop the virus from spreading. Researchers say the drug has been tested on mice and hamsters.
Push for flu shots in NYC
New York City is urging residents to "Get your flu shot" in a new citywide ad campaign. People will notice ads on subways, bus shelters, Staten Island ferry, neighborhood businesses, newspapers tv, radio, and elsewhere. "We do it not just for ourselves but for everybody else," Mayor de Blasio said.
Some CT schools switch to remote learning
A number of schools across Connecticut have closed their buildings or sections of them as COVID-19 cases begin popping up among staff and students. Students at East Hartford, Westbrook and West Haven high schools have all announced they will switch to remote learning until Thursday after students tested positive for the coronavirus in those buildings. Killingly High School and Bridgeport's Tisdale School were closed for at least Monday after positive tests there. It was not clear when those schools will reopen to in-person learning. The Dag Hammarskjold Middle School in Wallingford said it will be closed until Wednesday at the earliest while the local health department conducts contact tracing on a member of the school community who received a positive coronavirus test. The Chase Elementary School in Waterbury remains open, but students in a specific classroom have been ordered into quarantine after a classmate tested positive. That class will switch to remote learning through Thursday. All those schools have said they will conduct deep cleaning during the closures to help prevent the spread of the virus.
DHS pausing move of homeless from Upper West Side hotel
The Department of Homeless Services says it is pausing any moves from the Lucerne Hotel on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is going to look at what they should or should not be doing in hotels at this point.
New Yorkers get creative to help keep masks from getting lost
An entire cottage industry is shaping up around chains traditionally used for reading glasses that can now be used for masks.
Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
With people so focused on keeping coronavirus at bay, many health officials are worried people will forget about getting a flu shot. And the results, they say, could be catastrophic.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade won't be live this year
The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a television-only event this year due to COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. Still, Macy's promises a reimagined version of the iconic holiday event for the 94th annual parade.
"It will not be the same parade we are used to, it will be a different kind of event," de Blasio said. "They are reinventing the event for this moment in history."
