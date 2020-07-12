Coronavirus Updates: Day cares in NYC prepare to reopen Monday

New York State hospitalizations dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18 and the three-day average death toll is 7 -- the lowest since March 16.
However, a long-expected upturn in U.S. coronavirus deaths has begun in other parts of the country, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West, according to data on the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY
As day cares prepare to reopen, enrollment is a fraction of what it was at most centers.
Students and of parents will be asked a series of questions as day cares reopen -- such as is the student or family showing symptoms or have they traveled outside the U.S. in the last two weeks?
Students will also have their temperatures checked as they enter the facility and students over 2 years old will be reminded to wear masks and wash their hands.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that Alternate Side Parking is suspended next week through Sunday, July 19.
NEW YORK STATE
The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the coronavirus fell to the lowest point in nearly four months, state officials said Saturday.
But Gov. Andrew Cuomo is predicting a new increase in cases amid outbreaks in other states.
"Throughout this pandemic, we've made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can't fight the virus on their own-the efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "As we allow ourselves to celebrate some good news-that hospitalizations have dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18 and the three-day average death toll is at its lowest since March 16-I urge residents to stay New York Tough and not give up the ground we've worked so hard to gain together, particularly in the face of rising cases throughout the country and compliance issues here at home."
A day at the beach will include snacks once again. The state is allowing vendors to get running once again since other outdoor business have been able to successfully reopen with precautions.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey reported an additional 438 positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. An additional 49 deaths were reported, pushing the state's total to 13,578 lives lost.
New Jersey's rate of transmission dropped below one, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday. On Wednesday, the rate of transmission was 0.98. The state's spot positivity also dropped, the rate for tests from Monday was 2.23%. Hospitals reported 904 patients receiving treatment.
Expiration dates have been extended for driver's licenses, non-driver IDs, vehicle registrations, inspections, and temporary tags. Documents expired between March 13 and May 31 have been extended to September 30. Documents expiring June 1 through August 31 have been extended to December 31.
CONNECTICUT
For the second time this week, Connecticut had a day of no COVID-related deaths in the state, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday.
Just got the good news that we've had another day of no COVID-related deaths in the state. I appreciate everyone's support to help mitigate the impact of this virus on our state. We'll have more info to report on today's metrics in a little bit. #ConnecticutRespect— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 10, 2020
The state administered 12,594 tests Thursday and 78 came back positive, a positive rate of 0.6%. Hospitals reported 77 patients being treated, a decrease of 13 from the day before.
'COVID PARTY' DEATH
A San Antonio doctor said one of her hospital's patients, a 30-year-old man, died after attending a so-called "COVID party" -- a bizarre trend where young people intentionally get together with someone who's infected.
Dr. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer for Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children's Hospital, said the patient thought the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax.
"He thought he was young and he was invincible and wouldn't get affected ... One of the things that was heart-wrenching that he said to his nurse was, 'I think I made a mistake,'" she said.
