Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Death toll from virus in US reaches 560,000

Hospitalizations are on the rise in 17 states, even as 42% of American adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Now, states are bracing for a drop in supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"There are available appointments now. They're probably not going to be available next week," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said.
The Governor of Illinois is blaming a mix-up of ingredients at a Baltimore plant that ruined millions of doses yet to be sent out.
A new study finds people who got the Moderna vaccine reported more side effects than those who got the Pfizer shot. Moderna recipients were more likely to report getting chills, and other side effects included fever and fatigue.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Luna Park opens
One of New York City's most iconic amusement attractions welcomes back guests for the first time in 18 months today, with some changes in place. Luna Park at Coney Island will reopen at 33% capacity. To visit the park, you need to make a reservation online.
Teen COVID survivor takes part in first-pitch relay at Mets home opener
Karla Duarte, a teenager who survived a serious bout with COVID-19 thanks to an innovative blood-cleaning procedure, was part of a ceremonial first pitch relay at the Mets home opener Thursday.
The relay involved three pairs of New Yorkers who represent groups that were greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Duarte and her life-saving doctor, James Schneider, anchored the relay.
Bar & restaurant curfew extended in New York
All the state's executive orders and directives regarding restaurants and bars -- including the 11 p.m. curfew -- were extended until May 6 in an executive order signed by Gov. Cuomo on Wednesday.
That does not mean they will remain in effect until May 6, as Cuomo could lift them at any time. But Republican leaders have blasted the governor and released statements asking Cuomo and state Democrats to "stop hurting bars and restaurants."
Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail
The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the federal government to demand cruise ships be allowed to start sailing immediately, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.
DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the industry generates billions for the economy and employs tens of thousands of Floridians.
'Long haul' COVID: Doctor describes patients' 'crushing headaches,' 'cognitive symptoms' after recovery
Concerns are growing about what is being called "long-haul" COVID-19. These are lingering and often serious symptoms appearing in someone after they've already beat the virus.
A medical study that came out this week finds 1 in 3 coronavirus survivors are dealing with serious neurological symptoms.
Walk-up vaccination program for NYC seniors 75+ expands again
The number of vaccination sites that will not require an appointment for some New Yorkers has increased to 26. And seniors' companions, such home health aides, are now eligible to get a vaccine at those sites as well.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the increase of walk-up vaccine sites for New Yorkers 75 and older on Tuesday - and another expansion to the program on Thursday.
UK infections drop about 60% amid vaccinations, lockdown
A new study shows that Britain's COVID-19 vaccination program is beginning to break the link between infection and serious illness or death. Researchers at Imperial College London found that COVID-19 infections dropped about 60% in March as national lockdown measures slowed the spread of the virus.
People 65 and older were the least likely to be infected as they benefited most from the vaccination program. The study also found that the relationship between infections and deaths is diverging, "suggesting that infections may have resulted in fewer hospitalizations and deaths since the start of widespread vaccination." But researchers also urged caution, saying that infection rates leveled off as the government began to ease the national lockdown.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
