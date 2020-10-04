Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: Debate over wearing face masks continues

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Despite President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, the debate over the importance of wearing a mask shows no sign of subsiding.

For months, the CDC recommended that people wear face coverings to protect against coronavirus, but it wasn't until July that the president was seen wearing one for the first time in public.

Infectious disease experts now say masks can lower the risk of infection by up to 85%.

It's an issue on which many Americans agree to disagree.

Prior to Tuesday's presidential debate Ivanka Trump tweeted out a photo of the first family backstage all wearing masks, but during the debate the Trump family was not wearing masks, violating the venue's mandate.

Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports
President Donald Trump's doctor on Saturday painted a rosy picture of the president's health as he remains hospitalized for coronavirus treatment. But that assessment was immediately contradicted by a person familiar with Trump's condition, who said the president was administered supplemental oxygen on Friday at the White House.

Carriage horses return to Central Park
Carriage horses will return to Central Park Saturday for the first time in six months. The drivers are planning to offer free rides to health care workers and first responders with identification. Just a dozen carriages will be allowed, and they'll be sanitized between each ride. Mobile Health, a professional occupational testing company, performed all of the rapid PCR tests for the horse carriage drivers and all results were negative of COVID-19.
Outdoor gym in NYC
Equinox is opening its first outdoor fitness club in New York City starting Saturday.

Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday's game vs. Kansas City, according to ESPN. Other Patriots players are being re-tested.


The Patriots released a statement that a player tested positive, but didn't release the name.


Trump campaign manager tests positive for COVID
President Donald Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh has confirmed the news, which was first reported by Politico. Politico said Stepien received his diagnosis Friday and is experiencing "mild flu-like symptoms."

Ex-Trump adviser tests positive for coronavirus
President Donald Trump's former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19. Conway tweeted Friday that she has a "light cough" and is "feeling fine." "I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," she added.

Schumer announces two members of Judiciary Committee tested positive for COVID
Senate Chuck Schumer took to Twitter on Friday to announce that two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for COVID-19. He says that there may be more and wishes his colleagues well.


These recommendations could reduce COVID-19 spread on campus
As colleges and universities are dealing with the coronavirus outbreaks on campuses, the CDC announced a new approach that could help prevent or reduce the transmission. The CDC issued their initial guidance last June, which stated that it "does not recommend entre testing of all returning students, faculty, and staff." At the time the guidance was released, people reported not getting their results for several days or weeks. But now, testing has been more advanced, and the CDC is saying, "In an IHE (Institutions of higher education) setting, with frequent movement of faculty, staff and students between the IHE and the community, a strategy of entry screening combined with regular serial testing might prevent or reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission."

Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check. According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%. To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker.


