Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Domestic shipments of Johnson & Johnson doses on hold

A government source tells ABC News distribution stopped several weeks ago.
One reason is waning demand. But production problems have also been a factor.
On Thursday the FDA extended the expiration date on millions of doses of the J&J vaccine by an extra six weeks, to 4.5 months, so the existing supply doesn't have to be thrown out.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Citi Field increases capacity to nearly 34,000 fans
Citi Field is significantly increasing capacity Friday to nearly 34,000 people. 90% of the available seats are reserved for people who are fully vaccinated. People sitting in the smaller unvaccinated section will have to maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The change comes as drive-thru coronavirus testing sites are being phased out across our area as more people get vaccinated.
New vaccination site at Empire State Building
A new vaccination site opens at the Empire State Building Observatory Friday. The first 100 people who get vaccinated at this site will receive a free ticket to the Observatory.
Macy's July 4th fireworks plans unveiled
The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will be back live on the East River on Sunday July 4 with five barges and public viewing set up in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn. "On Sunday, July 4th at approximately 9:25 p.m., Macy's will commence a jaw-dropping pyrotechnic salute to American bravery and optimism in an incomparable barrage of color, light, shape and sound," the organizers said in a statement. After the Macy's show, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, Coney Island will present its own fireworks show beginning at 10 p.m. Viewing will take place on the boardwalk, as the beach closes at dusk.
Goldman Sachs orders employees to report COVID vaccination status
Goldman Sachs is requiring its U.S. employees to divulge to the company whether they've been vaccinated. The Wall Street bank told workers in a message earlier this week that "it is mandatory that you submit your vaccination status" by Thursday at noon ET. That message was sent only to employees who had not already done so. Goldman Sachs is not requiring proof of vaccination, although its roughly 20,000 U.S. employees must submit the date and maker of the vaccine, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business.
Consumer prices jump 5% over past year; Unemployment claims fall
U.S. consumer prices continue to climb sharply while weekly jobless claims are falling, according to two pieces of economic data released by the Department of Labor on Thursday. The Consumer Price Index, which measures what consumers pay for everyday goods and services and is often looked at as an inflation barometer, jumped 5% over the last 12 months -- the largest increase since August 2008. The index increased by 0.6% in May alone after rising 0.8% in April. The latest data comes amid mounting inflation fears from economists. The index for all items has been trending upward every month this year.
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12-17
Moderna has filed with the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 to 17, according to a news release from the company. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized for people ages 18 and older. Pfizer received authorization for people as young as 12 to use its coronavirus vaccine on May 10. The other COVID-19 vaccine available for use in the United States, made by Johnson & Johnson, is currently authorized for people ages 18 and older.
TSA warns of staffing shortages at more than 100 airports ahead of summer travel boost
As more travelers take to the skies, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is projecting that 131 of the nation's airports will experience staffing shortages this month. Acting TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye is now asking office employees to volunteer at airports for up to 45 days. The volunteers would handle non-screening functions such as onboarding for new hires and management of security lines.
NY has lowest positivity rate in the nation
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York state's seven-day average positivity rate has dropped below 0.50% for the first time since the onset of the COVID crisis, to 0.48%, the lowest in the nation per Johns Hopkins University. The state's single-day positivity rate, 0.37%, is also the lowest single-day rate the state has seen since the onset of the crisis.
"With COVID-19 numbers trending downward for so many consecutive days, we are well on our way to fully reopening to a reimagined New York State," Governor Cuomo said. "Warm weather activities across the state are in full swing, happening in front of audiences that have received their COVID-19 vaccination. If you haven't already, I encourage you to get your vaccine as soon as possible so that you may enjoy all that our beautiful state has to offer with your loved ones."
Shots for all U.S. adults by end of May, Biden says
The U.S. is on pace to fall short of President Joe Biden's aim to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4. The White House has launched a month-long blitz to combat vaccine hesitancy and a lack of urgency to get shots, particularly in the South and Midwest, but it is increasingly resigned to missing the president's vaccination target. Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters at a briefing that he still hopes the goal will be met "and if we don't, we're going to continue to keep pushing." So far 14 states have reached 70% coverage among adults, with about a dozen more on pace to reach the milestone by July 4. But the state-to-state variation is stark.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question