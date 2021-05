Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: FDA says Pfizer can be stored at regular fridge temps for 1 month

Here are more of today's headlines:

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It may soon be easier to vaccinate children with the FDA allowing Pfizer to be stored at regular refrigerator temperatures for up to a month.Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for kids between the ages of 12 and 17.The company says it demonstrated the vaccine is stable at refrigerator temperature for up to a month, rather than the five days previously allowed by the FDA.This will allow pediatrician offices to store the vaccine, making it more accessible.The famed Plaza Hotel, a New York City icon, officially reopens after a lengthy coronavirus pandemic-related shutdown on Thursday, welcoming back guests for the first time in more than a year.The landmark property at Fifth Avenue and Central Park South offered a tour Wednesday of the safety measures put into place, as it prepares for patrons to fill the hotel's exquisitely decorated guestrooms and suites.Small business owners in New York are trying to figure out how far to govern the state's new indoor mask guidance based upon a customer's vaccination status . Seth Needleman, owner of The Fish Store in Bayport, said he has instructed his employees not to ask a customer without a mask on whether he or she has been vaccinated.Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order Wednesday eliminating New York City's hotel room occupancy tax for the summer in an effort to help accelerate the recovery of the hotel industry, which has been particularly hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 5.875% tax rate will be eliminated from June 1 through August 31, and the mayor hopes the action will help hotels keep their doors open, retain jobs, and gain a more stable footing as the city continues its path toward a full recovery."As our COVID rates continue to plummet and we continue to drive a recovery for all of us, tourists will be coming back to New York City in droves," de Blasio said. "We're ready for them. By eliminating the hotel room occupancy tax for this summer, we're accelerating our economic recovery, saving jobs and providing relief for one of our hardest-hit industries."Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday prohibiting state governmental entities such as counties, public school districts, public health authorities and government officials from requiring mask-wearing."Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up," Abbott said in a news release.Almost a year after closing its borders, the European Union has agreed to allow entry to vaccinated travelers from countries with low infection rates , raising the possibility of summer getaways to the continent. The highly anticipated move was confirmed on Wednesday as the EU published its recommendations for lifting travel restrictions into the bloc.As part of "Operation Jersey Summer," a number of COVID-19 vaccine incentives will be offered to residents in the state of New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement Wednesday from Island Beach State Park in Seaside Park.