Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Unilever to give free popscicles, Klondike shakes at vaccination sites

On Friday, Unilever says it will be giving away free popsicles and Klondike shakes to several vaccination sites across the US, including New York.
The one-day event is part of the company's "Day of Service" which started last year to help communities affected the most by the pandemic.
Unilever is also donating $25 million in goods and services towards pandemic relief this year.
Here are more of today's headlines:
12- to 15-year-olds vaccinations in NY state
12- to 15-year-olds in New York state may be able to get vaccinated as early as Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
"Yesterday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include people ages 12 to 15," Cuomo said. "This is an encouraging step in the ongoing battle against this global pandemic. As we have with the authorization of each COVID-19 vaccine and subsequent changes, we will use science and data to determine the safest path forward for New Yorkers. Tomorrow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), will meet publicly to review data and discuss whether to recommend the vaccine for this age group to the CDC director. Following that review, Dr. Howard Zucker will meet with our Clinical Advisory Task Force and make a final recommendation, which means we could have full authorization for vaccinations to begin for 12 to 15 year olds here in New York as early as Thursday."
NYC announces new vaccination incentive, drive-thru site at Citi Field
As part of NYC's ongoing effort to get more people vaccinated, Mayor Bill del Blasio announced free two-week Citi Bike memberships to anyone gets their COVID vaccination. The mayor also announced a new drive-thru vaccination site opening at Citi Field, where 100,000 shots have been administered to date.
More Broadway reopening dates announced
"Hamilton," "The Lion King," and "Wicked" all announced on "Good Morning America" Tuesday morning that they would hold their Broadway reopenings on September 14.
EXCLUSIVE: #Broadway shows to reopen in September!@KrystalJoyBrown@lsteventaylor@IamABillings@HamiltonMusical@TheLionKing@WICKED_Musicalhttps://t.co/b2EIwqrAtU pic.twitter.com/KBULZOm8fe— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 11, 2021
NYC's iconic Plaza Hotel reopening to guests after more than a year
The world-famous Plaza Hotel is preparing to reopen its doors to guests for the first time in more than a year.
The hotel on Fifth Avenue and Central Park South will open once again on May 20.
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID vaccine for emergency use in adolescents
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.
Pop-up vaccine sites coming to mass transit locations
Eight new pop-up vaccination sites are coming to mass transit stations, Governor Cuomo announced on Monday. The sites will run from Wednesday, May 12 to Sunday, May 16.
As an incentive, the state is offering a free seven-day Metro Card or free round trip LIRR or Metro-North ticket per vaccination. Click here for times and locations.
SUNY, CUNY schools to require COVID vaccinations for fall
SUNY and CUNY schools in New York will require COVID vaccinations for all in-person students beginning this fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
NYC COVID update
New York City's positivity rate is at 2%, the lowest in six months.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
