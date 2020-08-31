Coronavirus Live Updates: Global cases climb to 25M; Indoor dining to return to NJ

A spike in cases throughout India propelled the number above that threshold.
The U.S. has the highest number of cases at 6 million, roughly 2% of the population.
The coronavirus has now claimed the lives of more than 840,000 people across the globe.
On Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State's COVID-19 hospitalizations and intubations have dropped to new lows.
Hospitalizations dropped to 429, a new low since March 16, and intubations dropped to 47, a new low since March 14. New York State's infection rate has been below 1 percent for 23 straight days.
Indoor Dining Set to Return in NJ
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says that restaurants in the state can offer indoor dining beginning on Friday at 25% capacity and with social distancing in place.
US Open Tennis Begins
U.S. Open Tennis gets underway in Flushing Meadows, Queens Monday, but this year without tennis fans packing the stands. Officials taking many precautions including taking temperature every day when people walk in. One player, 31-year-old Benoit Paire, has tested positive and is now out of the competition.
Record high number of tests
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 100,022 test results were reported to New York State Saturday -a new record high. Hospitalizations dropped to 429, a new low since March 16, and intubations dropped to 47, a new low since March 14. New York State's infection rate has been below 1 percent for 23 straight days.
College party cluster
SUNY Oneonta announced it will close in-person classes on campus for two weeks as a result of a COVID cluster that likely stemmed from student parties.
Officials said there have been at least 105 positive tests after several large parties were held. Five students have been suspended for holding parties.
6 additional NY bars/restaurants have liquor licenses suspended
The governor announced Saturday the New York State has suspended liquor licenses for six additional bars/restaurants after finding egregious violations of pandemic-related Executive Orders, bringing the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to 168.
ICU patients increase in Italy
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds in Italy has been rising in the past few weeks.
On Sunday, 86 persons infected with the coronavirus occupied ICU beds, compared to 38 in late July, as returning vacationers drive up Italy's numbers of day-to-day new caseloads as well as hospitalizations.
Italy registered 1,365 new infections since Saturday, according to Health Ministry figures. Still, those numbers are low when compared to the daily bulletin early in the pandemic, when thousands of Italians each day were testing positive for COVID-19, and a few thousand were needing intensive care, overwhelming hospital staff.
Cases rising in France
Not all French classrooms can safely reopen Tuesday, the education minister acknowledged Sunday, amid a persistent rise in coronavirus infections that is threatening the government's push to get France's 12.9 million schoolchildren back in class.
A collective of doctors published an appeal Saturday saying the governments' school virus measures aren't strict enough. It urged mask requirements for children as young as six and a mix of online and in-person schooling. The government wants to reopen all schools starting Tuesday to reduce learning gaps worsened by the spring lockdown, and to get parents back at work and revive the economy.
Parents turn to microschools, learning pods as ways to teach children this fall
A few months ago, few people in the Tri-State area knew about microschools or learning pods, but the coronavirus pandemic is prompting parents in our area to consider the small group instruction method.
Pandemic Exodus: Who moved where during COVD-19?
It's a sad reality during the pandemic: People are leaving New York City in record numbers and moving companies are so busy they are even turning people away.
